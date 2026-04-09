World briefs | Intel and Google focus on AI CPUs in expanded partnership

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Intel and Google have expanded their partnership to advance the use of AI-focused central processing units (CPUs) and to develop custom infrastructure processors, as shifting use of AI drives renewed demand for traditional computing chips.

Companies are increasingly moving away from using AI for training models to deploying them, fuelling the need for generalist CPU chips designed to handle heavy workloads.

Under the agreement, announced on Thursday, Alphabet’s Google unit will continue to deploy Intel’s Xeon processors that support a broad range of workloads such as inference and general-purpose computing. The company will also use Intel’s latest Xeon 6 chips. Reuters

A worker walks on the heliport at the Petrobras P-66 oil rig. Picture: (REUTERS/ PILAR OLIVARES)

Brazil heads to court over suspended oil export tax

Brazil’s government will appeal a court ruling that suspended an oil export tax for some companies, mines & energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a court decision said a 12% tax enacted about a month ago as oil prices spiked due to the US-Israeli war on Iran might be unconstitutional. A definitive ruling is still pending. Reuters

A View of the facade on the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, DC, US. File photo: (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Federal Reserve may hold rates as US inflation rises

US inflation increased as expected in February and likely rose further in March amid the war with Iran, a trend that is expected to discourage the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates for a while.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed 0.4% after an unrevised 0.3 gain in January, the commerce department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PCE price index rising 0.4%. In the 12 months through February, PCE inflation advanced 2.8% after increasing by the same margin in January. Reuters

The Supreme Court has banned Memorial’s activities within Russia with immediate effect. Picture: (Anastasia Barashkova)

Russian human rights group designated ‘extreme’

Russia’s Supreme Court designated human rights group Memorial as an “extremist” movement on Thursday, a move the group said marked a new phase of oppression in the country. The ruling ― the latest in a sweeping, years-long crackdown on free speech in Russia ― provides a new legal mechanism for authorities to prosecute anyone who contributes to the work of the Nobel Prize-winning organisation, donates to it or shares material that it publishes.

After the closed-door hearing, the Supreme Court said Memorial’s activities within Russia were banned with immediate effect.

They “are clearly anti-Russian in nature and are aimed at destroying the basic foundations of Russian statehood, violating its territorial integrity and eroding historical, cultural, spiritual and moral values,” it said in a statement. Reuters

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended April 4, data shows. (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith. File Photo)

Claims for US unemployment benefits edge higher

New applications for US unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, showing no signs of labour market deterioration, potentially giving the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates unchanged as it monitors the economic fallout from the war with Iran.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended April 4, the labour department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 claims for the latest week.

Low layoffs are anchoring the labour market and so far there is no indication that employers have responded to the oil price shock from the US-Israel war with Iran by reducing headcount. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire on condition of Tehran reopening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. Reuters

Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta'S office in Moscow, on October 8 2021. Picture:

Security agents search Moscow newspaper’s office

Independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta said on Thursday that masked security service agents were searching its Moscow office as part of an unspecified investigation.

In a statement on Telegram, the newspaper said it did not know the reason for the operation and that its lawyers were not being allowed into the building.

State news agency RIA quoted law enforcement officials as saying that the search was linked to an investigation into the illegal use of personal data. Russia has tightened its censorship laws and increased pressure on independent media since it launched its war in Ukraine in 2022. Reuters