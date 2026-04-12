Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran talks collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By David Ljunggren

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US Navy would immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz and would also interdict every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran.

Trump made his remarks in a Truth Social post hours after US-Iran peace talks ended without a deal. Trump said the meeting “went well, most points were agreed”, but added the two sides had not agreed on Iran’s nuclear programme.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” said Trump, who is strongly opposed to the idea of Iran charging ships a toll to pass through the strait.

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

The US and Iran had failed to reach an agreement to end their war despite marathon talks that concluded earlier on Sunday in Islamabad.

Each side blamed the other for the failure of the 21-hour negotiations to end fighting that has killed thousands, roiled the global economy and sent oil prices soaring since it began more than six weeks ago.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the US,” said vice-president JD Vance, the head of the US delegation.

“So we go back to the US having not come to an agreement. We’ve made very clear what our red lines are.”

Lack of trust

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad ​Baqer Ghalibaf, who led his country’s delegation along with foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, blamed the US for not winning Iran’s trust despite his team offering “forward-looking initiatives”.

“The US has understood Iran’s logic and principles, and it’s time for them to decide whether they can earn our trust or not,” Ghalibaf said on X.

Both the US and Iranian delegations have now left Islamabad to return home, Pakistani sources told Reuters.

The talks, after a ceasefire earlier in the week, were the first direct US-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Vance said Iran had chosen not to accept American terms, including not to build nuclear weapons.

“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“That is the core goal of the president of the US, and that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.”

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said “excessive” US demands had hindered reaching an agreement. Other Iranian media said there was agreement on a number of issues but that the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme were the main points of difference.

Playing with fire

Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said it was “imperative” to preserve the two-week ceasefire that was agreed last Tuesday as the sides attempt to wind down a war that began on February 28 with air strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Israeli security cabinet minister Zeev Elkin told Army Radio that more talks were still an option but added, “The Iranians are playing with fire.”

In his brief press conference, Vance did not mention reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for about 20% of global energy supplies that Iran has blocked since the war began.

Vance said he had spoken with President Donald Trump as many as a dozen times during the talks. But even as the negotiations continued, Trump said on Saturday that a deal was not entirely necessary.

“We’re negotiating. Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me, because we’ve won,” he told reporters.

Even as the talks were taking place, US ally Israel continued bombing Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, insisting that that conflict was not part of the Iran-US ceasefire. Iran says the fighting in Lebanon must stop.

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers overnight into Sunday, and black smoke could be seen rising in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday. In Israeli villages near the border, air raid sirens sounded, warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

Ceasefire period

Tehran is demanding control of the Strait of Hormuz, payment of war reparations and a ceasefire across the region, including in Lebanon, according to Iranian state TV and officials, as well as the release of its frozen assets abroad.

Tehran also wants to collect transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the differences in Islamabad, three supertankers fully laden with oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed, in what appeared to be the first vessels to exit the Gulf since the ceasefire deal.

Hundreds of tankers are still stuck in the Gulf, waiting to exit during the two-week ceasefire period.

Trump’s stated goals have shifted, but as a minimum he wants free passage for global shipping through the strait and the crippling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme to ensure it cannot produce an atomic bomb.

Tehran has long denied seeking to build a nuclear weapon.