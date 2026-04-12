World briefs | Irish police clear Dublin fuel protest after five-day gridlock

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Irish police cleared tractors and trucks on Sunday that had been blocking traffic in central Dublin for five days in a protest against surging fuel prices as the government moves to limit the economic fallout from a wave of blockades.

Protesters, angered by a more than 20% rise in diesel prices since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran, this week used tractors and trucks to block an oil refinery, two ports, a fuel terminal and a number of roads around the country. Reuters

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's finance minister and the ruling party candidate for the presidential election, speaks at a rally in Cotonou, Benin, on April 10 2026. Picture: (Charles Placide Tossou)

Benin set for new president as Wadagni leads election

Benin’s finance minister Romuald Wadagni was expected to coast to victory in a presidential election on Sunday, buoyed by strong economic growth and the absence of a credible challenger amid mounting fears over jihadist violence.

President Patrice Talon, who has ruled the West African nation since 2016 but is unable to seek a third term under the constitution, selected Wadagni to succeed him. That means he has the backing of the dominant ruling coalition in the race, which is taking place four months after Talon’s government narrowly survived a coup attempt. Reuters

Four migrants died while attempting to cross the channel from France to Britain on a small boat. Picture: 123RF/towfiqu (123RF/towfiqu)

Sudanese man charged after 4 migrants die crossing channel

Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Saturday it had charged a 27-year-old Sudanese man with endangering life after four migrants died while attempting to cross the channel from France to Britain on a small boat this week.

The NCA, which investigates organised crime, said it charged Alnour Mohamed Ali, who was arrested on Friday, “with endangering another during a journey by sea” to Britain.

The incident occurred on Thursday off the coast of Saint-Etienne-au-Mont, near Calais in northern France. Reuters

Protesters near the Shambhu barrier, a border between Punjab and Haryana states, in India. Picture:

Haryana raises minimum wage after worker protests

Manesar — India’s auto-making state of Haryana ordered a 35% hike in minimum wages on Friday after factory workers boycotted work and staged protests this week over rising living costs as a result of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Haryana’s government said it was raising the minimum wage for unskilled workers to $165 per month, from roughly $120, effective April 1, a move that helps workers but will raise cost pressures for India’s auto industry at a time of rising input prices and supply chain disruptions.

The decision comes a day after clashes between the police and workers in Manesar, located 48.28km south of New Delhi and home to companies like Maruti Suzuki, as well as hundreds of ancillary units that feed into it. Reuters

Officials are in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted by Anthropic’s latest AI model. Picture: (Dado Ruvic)

UK regulators assess risks from Anthropic’s new AI model

UK financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government’s cybersecurity agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Officials at the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and HM Treasury are in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted by Anthropic’s latest AI model, the newspaper said.

Representatives from major British banks, insurers and exchanges are expected to be briefed on the cybersecurity risks posed by the model, Claude Mythos Preview, at a meeting with regulators in the next fortnight, it said, citing two people briefed on the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The move follows a meeting called by US treasury secretary Scott Bessent with major Wall Street banks on the model’s cyberrisk potential, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two sources. Reuters