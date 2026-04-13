World Bank chief sounds alarm about youth jobs crisis in developing countries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Andrea Shalal

Washington — The Middle East war will dominate global finance officials’ talks this week in Washington, but World Bank president Ajay Banga is sounding the alarm about a bigger, looming crisis: a huge gap in jobs for the 1.2-billion people who will reach working age in developing countries in the next 10-15 years.

At current trajectories, those economies will generate only about 400-million jobs, leaving a deficit of 800-million jobs, Banga said.

The former Mastercard CEO admits that focusing people on the long term is daunting, given a series of short-term shocks that have buffeted the global economy since the Covid-19 pandemic, the most recent being the war in the Middle East.

He says he is determined to ensure that finance officials stay focused on those longer-term challenges such as creating jobs, connecting people to the electricity grid and ensuring access to clean water. “We have to walk and chew gum at the same time. Short-velocity cycle is what we’re going through. Longer velocity is this jobs circumstance or water,” Banga said in an interview taped on Friday.

Spring meetings

Thousands of finance officials from around the globe will gather in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF under the shadow of the US-Israel war with Iran, which threatens to slow global growth and jack up inflation.

The extent of the hit to the economy will depend on the durability of a two-week ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump. The ceasefire has halted most attacks but has not ended Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz or calmed a parallel war between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ajay Banga in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on March 7 2023. Picture: LUC GNAGO/REUTERS

The World Bank’s governing body, the Development Committee, outlined plans to work with developing countries to streamline policy and regulatory conditions that have hampered investment and job creation for years. Discussions will touch on transparency about permits, anticorruption, labour law, land law, impediments to opening a business, logistics, better trade systems and nonprice barriers in trade, Banga said.

He believes solutions can be found to help find employment and dignity for young people and create opportunities for private companies catering to their needs. “I don’t know that you can ever get to a situation of utopia and everybody is taken care of in the coming 15 years. I would doubt that’s going to happen, but if you don’t do it, the implications are quite severe in terms of illegal migration and instability,” Banga said.

UN data shows more than 117-million people were displaced worldwide by 2025.

Banga said companies in developing countries themselves are starting to expand globally, including India’s Reliance Industries and the Mahindra Group, and Dangote in Nigeria. His discussions with officials in developing countries showed their interest in creating more — and better jobs — for the next generation.

In addition to jobs, water will be a big focus. The World Bank, with other development banks, is set to announce a push to ensure that a billion more people have secure access to clean water, adding to existing initiatives to connect 300-million households in Africa with electricity, and to improve healthcare.

Attracting investment

The World Bank focused on physical infrastructure required for the jobs creation push during last year’s autumn meetings of the IMF and World Bank, and will continue the cycle with an emphasis on attracting private sector investment during meetings in the northern hemisphere autumn in Bangkok, Banga said.

The bank identified five sectors that would benefit from investment and are not reliant on global trade or outsourcing from developed countries: infrastructure, agriculture for small farmers, primary healthcare, tourism and value-added manufacturing. Those sectors are less likely to be immediately affected by advancements in AI, he said.

“The problem is, we can’t do this alone. We’ve got to get this snowball to roll downhill, gathering a lot of snow as it goes along, to reach that amazing number of 800-million,” he said.