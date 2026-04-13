World briefs | EU member states ‘must co-ordinate on energy prices’

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Brussels — The EU’s member states must co-ordinate on energy prices amid a €22bn increase in fossil fuel bills since the start of the Iran war, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

“We’re also looking into ... co-ordination of member states’ gas storage filling to avoid that many member states go to the market at the same time,” Von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

“And we will co-ordinate oil stock releases to achieve the largest possible effect and we will ensure that member states’ emergency measures will not impact the single market.”

The EU Commission is planning to publish proposals for energy price measures on April 22, to be discussed by EU leaders at their informal summit next week. Reuters





Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on October 22 2025. Picture: (Patrick Doyle)

Elections may give Carney a majority government

Ottawa — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is likely to secure a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government Monday, a win that would give him the ability to push through the legislative agenda he said is needed in an increasingly uncertain and divided geopolitical world.

Three special elections are being held Monday in Ontario and Quebec, with two in districts ― known as ridings ― that have long voted Liberal. Winning just one of those seats will give Carney a majority. Polls show they are expected to pick up at least two.

Carney has said that would help him deal more effectively with the trade war with the US started by President Donald Trump. Carney’s Liberals have 171 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons. With a parliamentary majority, Carney will have a freer hand to govern and solidify his grip on leading Canada until at least 2029, when national elections are due to be held next. Reuters

Keiko Fujimori, the Peruvian presidential candidate for the Popular Force Party, greets supporters at an election rally in Iquitos, Peru. Picture: EPA/CESAR VON BANCELS

Runoff likely after Peru’s presidential election

Lima — Conservative Keiko Fujimori held a slim lead in Peru’s crowded presidential election field on Monday, with a runoff looking likely next month as vote counting dragged into a second day after polling station hours were extended for tens of thousands of people.

The official count from electoral authority ONPE showed in the early hours that former congresswoman Fujimori was leading with about 17% of the vote, followed by right-wing former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga on roughly 15% and centre-left candidate Jorge Nieto in third place with about 13%. Just more than 50% of votes had been counted.

With no clear frontrunner and none of the leading candidates anywhere near the 50% required to win outright, a June 7 runoff looks highly likely, prolonging political uncertainty in the world’s third-largest copper producer amid rising crime levels and intensifying geopolitical competition between the US and China. Reuters