World Briefs | Italy halts defence agreement renewal with Israel

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Rome —Italy’s government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defence co-operation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, citing the conflicts in the Middle East. Meloni’s right-wing government has been one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe, but in recent weeks it has criticised Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Those affected have included Italian troops serving there under a UN mandate.

“In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni was quoted as saying in Verona, nothern Italy, by Italian news agencies.

A defence ministry source said one of the consequences is that Italy will no longer co-operate with Israel on military training.

Meloni took the decision on Monday with her foreign and defence ministers, Antonio Tajani and Guido Crosetto, as well as deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ahead of talks in Berlin, Germany, on April 14 2026. Picture: (Picture: LIESA JOHANSSEN/Reuters)

Merz and Zelensky sign drone and defence co-operation accords

Germany and Ukraine agreed defense cooperation plans on Tuesday including a deal on drone production that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said could become one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

The accords, signed during a visit to Berlin by Zelensky and defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, underline the growing stature of Ukraine’s defense industry after more than four years of a war marked by rapid innovation in drone technology.

“No defence industry has become more innovative than Ukraine’s,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told a news conference in Berlin. “Through our support, we are strengthening both German and European defence capabilities and our industrial base.”

Germany is Europe’s largest provider of military aid to Kyiv. It has delivered about €55bn since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and has set aside €11.5bn in the current budget.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: (Alex Brandon)

Trump says he is ‘shocked’ by Italian leader

US President Donald Trump told an Italian newspaper on Tuesday he was “shocked” by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and had expected her to be more courageous, delivering a blunt public rebuke to one of his closest European allies.

Meloni had been a vociferous supporter of Trump, but she has criticised his decision to go to war with Iran, and on Monday, denounced his weekend criticism of Pope Leo as “unacceptable”.

Trump responded in an interview with Corriere della Sera, saying Meloni was “very different from what I thought” and denouncing her for refusing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran.

“I’m shocked by her. I thought she had courage. I was wrong,” he is quoted as saying in the Italian-language article posted online.

The White House declined to comment on the reported quotes. Meloni’s office also declined to comment. Reuters

Pope Leo plants a tree during his visit to the archaeological site of Hippo Regius in Annaba, Algeria, on April 14 2026. Picture: (Simone Risoluti)

Pope Leo visits Hippo site in Algeria

Annaba — Pope Leo paid homage to his spiritual roots on Tuesday, travelling to the ancient birthplace in Algeria of St Augustine of Hippo, who inspired him to become a priest.

The first American pope has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump after sharply criticising the Iran war. In honouring Augustine, Leo was highlighting a personal connection to a major figure of the early Church who first proposed criteria to evaluate whether wars could be considered just.

Augustine, who died in the year 430, said wars should only be waged in order to defend against aggression or protect the innocent, with the intention of restoring a state of peace and never out of a desire for cruelty. Reuters