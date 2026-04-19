Australia’s most decorated soldier denies war crimes charges and says he is proud of service

Sydney — Australia’s most decorated soldier, charged with war crimes related to Afghanistan deployments more than a decade ago, on Sunday publicly denied the allegations against him and said he was proud of his service.
Ben Roberts-Smith, 47, freed this week on bail, is charged with five counts of war crimes over the alleged murder of five unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012. Each charge carries a maximum jail term of life.
The former Special Air Service (SAS) corporal has consistently denied the accusations of wrongdoing, many first reported by Nine Entertainment newspapers in a series of articles starting in 2018.
Speaking to the media on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Roberts-Smith said he always acted within the rules of engagement in Afghanistan.
“I categorically deny all of these allegations, and while I would have preferred these charges not be brought, I will be taking this opportunity to finally clear my name,” he said.
“I’m proud of my service in Afghanistan.” After more than a week in custody, Roberts-Smith was granted bail after a judge said his matter would likely take years to get to court.
Prosecutors had opposed bail on fears Roberts-Smith might try to contact witnesses.
Police have said they will allege Roberts-Smith’s victims were not taking part in hostilities at the time of their deaths and were detained, unarmed and under the control of Australian forces when killed.
In 2023, Roberts-Smith lost a defamation suit over the media accusations and was found on the balance of probabilities to have been involved in the murder of four Afghan civilians.
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