World briefs | Trump Organization to build 70-storey tower in Tbilisi, Georgia

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The Trump Tower building in New York, the US.

Bengaluru — The Trump Organization and its partners plan to build a new skyscraper in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The 70-storey building, “Trump Tower Tbilisi“, will be a mixed-use project that would be the tallest building in the capital of Georgia, the report said, citing a representative of the Trump Organization’s partners on the project.

Reuters could not verify the report. The Trump Organization did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. In February, the Trump Organization signed a similar deal to build its first tower in Australia, in a project worth A$1.5bn ($1.07bn)

The Tbilisi tower would include luxury residences, retail and hotel-style amenities, the report said. Reuters

Peter Magyar holds a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, on April 13 2026. Picture: REUTERS/ (Marton Monus)

Hungary’s Tisza party secures supermajority in election

Budapest — Hungarian election winner Peter Magyar’s Tisza party has increased its parliamentary supermajority to 141 seats out of 199 after the processing of postal, foreign mission, and transferred votes, the election office said on Saturday.

Centre-right Tisza (Respect and Freedom) won a landslide victory in Sunday’s election, ending the 16-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban that became a template for many conservative rulers across the West.

Orban quickly conceded after Magyar unexpectedly secured a sweeping majority amid record turnout, a result that could allow him to overhaul Orban’s contested rule-of-law reforms. Reuters

South Korea and the US have agreed excessive volatility in the Korean won was not desirable. Picture: (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Korea and the US agree to curb won volatility and boost investment

Seoul — South Korean finance minister Koo Yun-cheol and US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent agreed that excessive volatility in the Korean won was not desirable and that they would continue consultations on the foreign exchange market, Seoul said on Sunday.

Bessent also welcomed South Korea’s efforts to implement a $350bn investment in the US, pledged as part of a bilateral trade deal.

The two ministers met on Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meeting in Washington, DC. Reuters

The move marks a further expansion of its nascent service in the US. Picture: (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tesla expands robotaxi service to Dallas and Houston

Bengaluru — Tesla is rolling out its robotaxis in Dallas and Houston, the electric vehicle maker said on Saturday, marking further expansion of its nascent service in the US since its Austin, Texas, launch last year.

Tesla’s official robotaxi account on X announced the launch and posted two videos showing its best-selling Model Y SUVs running in the two cities with no human driver or monitor in the front seats.

It posted two map images outlining service boundaries but did not disclose further details such as fleet size or pricing.

“Try Tesla Robotaxi in Dallas & Houston!” CEO Elon Musk said, reposting the X post. Reuters

A fire has destroyed about 1,000 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo Island. Picture: (123RF/Lukas Gojda)

Fire displaces thousands in Malaysia’s Sabah state

Kuala Lumpur — Thousands of people have been displaced after a fire destroyed about 1,000 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo Island on Sunday, the fire department said.

Authorities were notified of the fire in the Sandakan district at around 1.32am (5.32pm GMT), the district’s fire and rescue chief Jimmy Lagung said in a statement.

“Strong winds and the close proximity of the houses caused the fire to spread rapidly, while low tide conditions also made it difficult to obtain an open water source,” Lagung said.

The fire broke out in one of Sabah’s water villages, which feature wooden houses built on stilts and are home to some of the country’s poorest communities, including many stateless and indigenous groups.

Tesla’s move comes as the robotaxi business has regained momentum, with Alphabet’s Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox speeding up expansion. Reuters

An employee tests a humanoid robot. Picture: (Tingshu Wang)

Chinese robots beat humans in Beijing half-marathon

Beijing — Dozens of Chinese-made humanoid robots showed off their fast-improving athleticism as they whizzed past human runners in a half-marathon race in Beijing on Sunday, having lagged far behind a year earlier.

The contrast with this year was stark. Not only had the number of robots running increased from 20 to more than 100, but several vying for the podium were noticeably faster than the professional athletes racing in the human race.

The winning robot, developed by Honor, a well-known Chinese smartphone maker, finished the race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, several minutes faster than the world record set by Jacob Kiplimo last month in Lisbon, though the humanoid had to be helped back up just metres from the finish line after crashing into the railing. Reuters