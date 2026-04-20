World briefs | New Hungarian leader Magyar nominates key ministers for government

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Budapest — Hungarian election winner Peter Magyar on Monday nominated Andras Karman as finance minister, Anita Orban as foreign minister and Istvan Kapitany as economy and energy minister in his incoming government, in line with previous indications.

Magyar said his government could take power during the week of May 11 after he is expected to take the oath of office on May 9 or 10 at the inaugural session of parliament.

Magyar also reiterated a call for Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, backed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, and top judges to resign by May 31 or face being removed from office. Reuters

Ugandan soldiers assigned to the East Africa Community Regional Force. Picture: (REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi)

Ugandan forces rescue 200 civilians from militant camp

Kampala — Ugandan and Congolese soldiers rescued at least 200 civilians in a raid on an Islamist militant camp in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, Uganda’s military said on Monday.

The captives had been held by the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group operating in eastern Congo that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State a decade ago. Reuters

The scene of an arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in London. Picture: (screengrab from telegraph/youtube )

London police arrest two in synagogue arson probe

London — British police said on Monday they arrested two people over an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in north London over the weekend, as counter-terrorism officers probe possible links between a series of recent attacks on Jewish targets and Iran.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken into custody overnight in connection with the incident, which occurred early on Sunday morning, the police said. The fire caused minor smoke damage to an internal room, and no injuries were reported. Reuters

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp has told customers it is invoking the contract clause. Picture: (Dado Ruvic)

Kuwait declares force majeure after Strait of Hormuz blockade

Dubai — Kuwait has declared force majeure on shipments of crude oil and refined products after a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz prevented some vessels from entering the Persian Gulf, hindering its ability to meet certain customer commitments, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a document.

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp notified customers on Friday that it was invoking a contract clause allowing it to withhold scheduled deliveries, the report said.

It added that the decision is not expected to result in a complete halt in supply. Reuters

Airbus’ Defence and Space facility in Elancourt, near Paris, France. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

France and Poland to build military satellite for Warsaw

Gdańsk — France and Poland will build a telecommunications satellite for the Polish military, the companies involved in the project said on Monday, as Paris and Warsaw strengthen their economic and defence ties.

Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space and Poland’s Radmor will jointly develop a satellite in geostationary orbit, which will support military communications for Poland’s armed forces.

The value of the deal, announced during French President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the Polish city of Gdańsk on Monday, was not disclosed. Reuters