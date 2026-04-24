US closes investigation into Fed chair Jerome Powell

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By Andrew Goudsward, Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

Washington — The justice department is closing its investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, US attorney Jeanine Pirro said on Friday, potentially removing an obstacle to the confirmation of Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the central bank.

The move by Pirro, a Trump ally and the top federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, for now ends an inquiry that had been rebuked by a federal judge and prompted a key Republican senator to block Trump’s nominees to the central bank.

Pirro said she had instead asked the Fed’s internal watchdog, the Office of Inspector General (IG), to examine cost overruns in renovations of the central bank’s Washington headquarters. The inspector general has already been examining the project after Powell requested a review last year.

“The IG has the authority to hold the Federal Reserve accountable to American taxpayers,” Pirro said in a social media post. “I expect a comprehensive report in short order and am confident the outcome will assist in resolving, once and for all, the questions that led this office to issue subpoenas.”

The Powell probe, which had been examining the renovation and Powell’s statements to Congress last year about the project, became the latest flashpoint in the justice department’s pursuit of adversaries and critics of Trump.

A federal judge last month blocked subpoenas to the Fed’s Board of Governors, finding they were issued for the improper purpose of pressuring Powell to cave to Trump’s demands to rapidly lower interest rates or resign. Chief district judge James Boasberg found prosecutors had shown “essentially zero evidence” Powell committed a crime.

As recently as this week, Pirro had vowed to appeal the ruling and continue the investigation.

Republican senator Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate banking committee, has vowed not to support Warsh until the justice department ends what he has called a baseless investigation into Powell. Tillis’ blockade had effectively stalled Warsh’s confirmation.

A spokesperson for Tillis had no immediate comment on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Fed declined to comment. A White House spokesperson said the inspector general was best positioned “to get to the bottom of the matter” and said it was confident the Senate would confirm Warsh.

The decision to end the probe may clear the way for Warsh’s Senate confirmation as Fed chair, potentially by May 15 when Powell’s leadership term ends. It’s less clear if the move meets Powell’s own bar for stepping down as governor.

“I have no intention of leaving the board until the investigation is well and truly over, with transparency and finality,” Powell said last month. Pirro said on Friday that she may resume her investigation depending on the inspector general’s findings.