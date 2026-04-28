Zelensky says Israel importing ‘stolen’ Ukrainian grain

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Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Israel’s purchase of grain from occupied territory “stolen” by Russia “cannot be legitimate business” and that Kyiv was readying sanctions against those attempting to profit from it.

Kyiv considers all grain produced in the four regions that Russia claimed as its own since invading Ukraine in 2022, as well as Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 — to have been stolen by Moscow and has previously protested against it being exported to other countries.

Russia calls the regions its “new territories”, but they are still internationally recognised as Ukrainian. Moscow hasn’t commented on the legal status of grain collected in them.

“Another vessel carrying such grain has arrived at a port in Israel and is preparing to unload,” Zelensky said on X, adding, “This is not — and cannot be — legitimate business.”

“The Israeli authorities cannot be unaware of which ships are arriving at the country’s ports and what cargo they are carrying.”

Ukraine foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday that Israel’s ambassador had been summoned over what he described as Israeli inaction in allowing shipments of grain to enter the country from Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar told Sybiha that Ukraine had provided no evidence that the grain was “stolen”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Tuesday, saying Russia would not get involved. “Let the Kyiv regime deal with Israel on its own,” he said.

Traders say it is impossible to track the origin of wheat once it is mixed.

Sanctions package

Zelensky said Kyiv has taken “all necessary steps through diplomatic channels”, but another ship had not been stopped.

“Russia is systematically seizing grain on temporarily occupied Ukrainian land and organising its export through individuals linked to the occupiers,” Zelensky said.

“Such schemes violate the laws of the state of Israel itself.”

Zelensky said Ukraine was preparing a package of sanctions against those transporting the grain and the individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from the scheme.

Ukraine expects Israel to respect Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine bilateral relations, he added.