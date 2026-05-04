World briefs | EU to exempt leather from anti-deforestation law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Industry groups argued that the production of leather does not incentivise the cattle farming that fuels forest destruction. Picture:

The European Commission has decided to exclude imports of leather from its anti-deforestation law, it said on Monday, after a campaign by industry groups which argued that production does not incentivise the cattle farming that fuels forest destruction.

The exemption will remove leather, hides and skins from the world-first law which, from December, will require companies selling goods including soya beans, coffee, beef and palm oil into the EU to prove their products did not cause deforestation.

The EU’s decision confirmed a Reuters report from last week. Reuters

Justin Sun, founder of Tron, in Hong Kong, China, on April 3 2025. Picture (Tyrone Siu)

Justin Sun files World Liberty defamation lawsuit

World Liberty Financial said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit accusing crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun of defamation and saying he had engaged in prohibited token transfers, straw purchases and short sales while being aware of the company’s right to freeze user tokens.

In April, Sun sued the digital currency venture co-founded by US President Donald Trump and his sons, ​alleging that it illegally froze his holdings of tokens issued by the company. Reuters

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico attends a press briefing in Bratislava, Slovakia, on January 21 2025. Picture: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS

Slovakia prime minister to meet Putin in Moscow

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9 and lay flowers at a memorial to express Slovak gratitude for liberation by the Red Army in1945, but will not attend the Victory Day parade, he said on Monday in a briefing streamed online.

Russian state TV said on Sunday Fico would be one of a handful of global leaders due to attend the parade. Reuters

A man pays after refuelling his bike at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, on March 6 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra (Bhawika Chhabra)

India ‘will not compensate state-run fuel retailers’

India has no plans to compensate state-run fuel retailers for losses from selling transport fuels below market prices, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Monday, even as companies raised prices for some industrial and bulk customers.

Indian state fuel retailers have raised prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for industrial customers and jet fuel sold to foreign carriers, but there has been no increase in retail prices of petrol, diesel, LPG or jet fuel for Indian carriers.

Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have also raised diesel prices for bulk buyers. Reuters

The International Court of Justice. Picture: (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Guyana takes Venezuela’s land claim to World Court

Guyana has asked judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule that Venezuela does not have a legitimate claim on the potentially oil-rich region around the Essequibo River, which has been the subject of a dispute between the Latin American neighbours since colonial days.

“Facing a larger and more powerful neighbour’s designs on our territory has not only threatened our peace and security, but has held back our development,” Guyana foreign minister Hugh Hilton Todd told judges at the start of week-long hearings at the ICJ, also known as the World Court. At issue is a 160,000km² border territory around the river, which is mostly jungle, and an offshore area where massive discoveries of oil and gas have been made. Reuters