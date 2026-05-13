Trump arrives in Beijing for state visit

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US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during an earlier visit.

Beijing — US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his highly anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The leaders will hold bilateral talks on Thursday, with the world worried about inflation, the Iran war, trade disruptions and artificial intelligence.

Before leaving, Trump said he did not need China’s help to end the war in Iran nor to ease Tehran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” he told reporters in Washington before departing for China.

But the war is expected to feature in talks between Trump and Xi over the next two days.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday that senior US and Chinese officials had agreed last month that no country should be able to charge tolls on sea traffic through the strait, in an effort to project consensus on the issue ahead of the summit.

China, a major buyer of Iranian oil that maintains close ties with Tehran, did not dispute that account.

On Wednesday, a Chinese supertanker carrying 2-million barrels of Iraqi crude sailed through the strait, ship-tracking data showed, marking the third known passage by a Chinese oil tanker through the channel since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

Other countries are exploring shipping arrangements similar to Tehran’s deals with Iraq and Pakistan, sources said, potentially entrenching Tehran’s control of the waterway through which crucial fertilisers, petrochemicals and other bulk commodities vital to global supply chains normally flow.