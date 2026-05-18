US Africa Command kills 20 militants in Nigeria airstrikes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fighter jets leave the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman in the US Central Command's area of responsibility off the African coast on February 1 2025. File picture: AFRICOM/REUTERS

The US Africa Command (Africom) and Nigerian military said on Monday they have carried out additional airstrikes against suspected Islamic State targets in northeast Nigeria as joint operations against militant groups intensify.

The operations in the Lake Chad zone underscore Washington’s readiness to tackle militants directly in Africa, which is now the focus of the group’s global operations.

Nigeria’s defence headquarters said Sunday’s strikes were conducted in Borno state’s Metele area after intelligence that suspected fighters had converged there.

Multiple airstrikes killed more than 20 Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) militants, according to a Nigerian military statement. Reuters could not independently confirm the toll.

Africom said no US or Nigerian personnel were harmed in the operation.

Sunday’s strikes came a day after a joint US-Nigerian mission involving airstrikes and a ground operation that killed Abu Bilal al-Minuki, described by both governments as the second-in-command of Islamic State globally.

Al-Minuki had been placed under US sanctions in 2023 for ties to the Islamic State group.

Since suffering major setbacks in the Middle East, Islamic State has pivoted towards Africa, which accounted for 86% of the group’s global activity in the first three months of 2026, according to crisis monitoring group Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.

Northeast Nigeria is the primary base of the biggest faction, Iswap, but other branches operate in the Sahel region and also in Somalia, Mozambique and Congo.

Al-Minuki was a regional Islamic State leader who ran the group’s Al Furqan office, which helps manage global affairs, including the co-ordination of financing. His position underscored the increased importance of Africa for the wider group, also known by the name of its previously dominant Middle East operation, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil).

“This is a severe blow to Isil and to their plan to shift focus towards Africa. They will struggle to replace him,” Colin Smith, co-ordinator of the UN team that monitors al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the killing of Al-Minuki, a Nigerian citizen, as a major setback for the militant group.

Trump, who has previously criticised Nigeria over security issues, thanked the Nigerian government for its co-operation.

Nigeria’s military said the latest operations formed part of sustained efforts to disrupt insurgent networks, remove fighters from the battlefield and deny them safe haven.

Borno state has endured a 17-year insurgency led by Boko Haram and Iswap. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced about 2-million people.

Reuters