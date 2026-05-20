Xi and Putin warn against Trump’s Golden Dome missile plans

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 20 2026. Picture: Alexander Kazakov/Reuters

By Liz Lee and Ethan Wang

China and Russia condemned US President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defence shield plans and Washington’s “irresponsible” nuclear policy at a joint summit on Wednesday, a week after President Xi Jinping hosted Trump in Beijing.

A statement from Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, said Trump’s plan for a ground- and space-based missile interceptor system posed a threat to global strategic stability.

It also criticised the US over the expiry of the last remaining treaty restricting the size of the US and Russian nuclear arsenals, which lapsed in February with Trump failing to respond to Moscow’s proposal to extend the limits by a year.

Xi and Putin, who have met more than 40 times, both stressed the closeness of the Russia-China ties that they sealed in 2022 with the signing of a strategic partnership treaty less than three weeks before Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For Xi, it capped a remarkable week of diplomacy in which he has set out to showcase China as a pillar of stability in a world rocked by trade wars and military conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

While the summit with Trump was largely about managing tensions between the world’s two most powerful countries, the meeting with Putin posed a different challenge — how to demonstrate progress in a relationship that the two sides have already proclaimed is “without limits”.

But there was no apparent breakthrough on a massive new natural gas pipeline, the Power of Siberia 2, that the two sides have been discussing for years.

Moscow had signalled ahead of the visit that it was seeking further energy agreements with China, the largest buyer of Russian oil, including pipeline supplies and sea-borne shipments.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth speaks as he makes an announcement with US President Donald Trump regarding the Golden Dome missile defence shield, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 20 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

During Putin’s last visit in September 2025, Russian gas giant Gazprom said both sides had agreed to move forward with Power of Siberia 2, a 2,600km pipeline to carry 50bcm of gas per year from Russia to China via Mongolia.

China has said very little publicly about the project. While Xi said on Wednesday that cooperation in energy and resource connectivity should be the “ballast stone” in China-Russia relations, he did not mention the pipeline.

Key issues such as gas pricing remain unresolved, and analysts expect negotiations could take years.

The Kremlin said both sides reached a “general understanding on the parameters” of the project, though no details or clear timeline was agreed upon.

Xi welcomed Putin with a guard of honour and a gun salute at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, as children waved Chinese and Russian flags.

Xi said the countries should focus on long-term strategy and promote a “more just and reasonable” global governance system, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“China-Russia relations have reached this level because we have been able to deepen political mutual trust and strategic co-operation,” Xi said at the start of his meeting with Putin.

Putin said after the talks that Russian-Chinese ties had “reached a truly unprecedented level and continue to develop”.

Both sides jointly signed a statement on strengthening comprehensive strategic coordination and a declaration advocating multipolarity in the world order.

“The global agenda of peace and development is facing new risks and challenges, with the danger of fragmentation of the international community and a drift back toward the ‘law of the jungle’,” their joint declaration said, according to the Kremlin.