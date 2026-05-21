Airbus and Air France found guilty of manslaughter in 2009 crash

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A French court on Thursday ordered Air France and Airbus to pay €225,000 after being found guilty of corporate manslaughter in a symbolic victory for the families of the victims of Flight 447, France’s worst aviation disaster. Picture: REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters

By Tim Hepher

Paris — Airbus and Air France were found guilty on Thursday of corporate manslaughter by a Paris appeals court over the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash that killed 228 passengers and crew, three years after being acquitted in a lower court.

“Justice has absolutely been done,” Daniele Lamy, president of the AF447 victims’ association, who lost her son in the accident, said outside the court.

Relatives of some of those who died when the Airbus A330 plunged into the Atlantic during a storm listened inb silence to the verdict after a 17-year legal battle over responsibility for France’s worst air disaster.

A lower court had cleared the two French companies in 2023, both of which have repeatedly denied the charges.

Thursday’s verdict is the latest milestone in a legal marathon involving relatives of the mainly French, Brazilian and German victims and two of France’s most emblematic companies.

The appeals court ordered them each to pay the maximum fine for corporate manslaughter, €225,000, as requested by prosecutors during last year’s eight-week trial.

The fines, amounting to just a few minutes of either company’s revenue, have been widely dismissed as a token penalty. But family groups have said a conviction would represent a formal recognition of their plight.

Airbus said it would appeal to France’s highest court to address legal matters raised by the trial.

But Lamy urged the aircraft manufacturer and Air France not to take the case any further.

“There is no human, moral or legal justification in continuing this procedure,” she said.

Ordeal over

Lawyers had said further appeals to France’s highest court would potentially drag the process out for years, prolonging the ordeal for relatives. Any appeals will shift the focus from the cockpit of Air France Flight 447 to the intricacies of law.

Relatives and lawyers sat in a high-windowed courtroom that has witnessed some of France’s most historic trials as a judge read out a list of victims, many of whom shared family names.

The trial was seen as a cathartic moment for many relatives, turning the page on almost two decades of infighting at France’s aviation establishment over the cause of the crash, which led to changes in training.

Flight AF447 vanished from radar screens on June 1 2009, with people from 33 nationalities on board. The plane’s black boxes were recovered two years later after a deep-sea search.

In 2012, BEA crash investigators found the plane’s crew had pushed their jet into a stall, chopping lift from under the wings, after mishandling a problem to do with iced-up sensors.

Prosecutors, however, focused their attention on alleged failures at the company and the airline, which included poor training and failing to follow up on earlier incidents.

To prove manslaughter, prosecutors had to not only establish that the companies were guilty of negligence but also pull the threads together to demonstrate how that caused the crash.