US-Iran draft deal raises hopes of Hormuz shipping recovery

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Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following strikes, as seen from Marjayoun, southern Lebanon, May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

By Agency Staff

Dubai — Iran’s state TV said it had obtained a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US on ending their conflict.

Under the framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the US would withdraw military forces from Iran’s vicinity and lift a naval blockade.

State TV said the framework, which excludes military vessels and envisages Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in co-operation with Oman, was not yet finalised and that Tehran would take no steps without “tangible verification”.

It added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution.

The emerging US-Iran MoU stems from indirect talks launched after the war that began in February, with Pakistan playing a central mediating role between Tehran and Washington.

The war erupted after a sharp escalation between Iran and Israel earlier this year, with both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks that disrupted shipping in the Gulf and drew in US military involvement, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell around 3% on Wednesday as traders weighed up progress in US-Iran peace talks against renewed hostilities.

Brent crude futures fell $2.67, or 2.68%, to $96.91 a barrel by 11.39am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $3.43, or 3.65%, to $90.46 a barrel. The losses dented Brent’s gains from Tuesday.

“There has been palpable progress towards ending the crisis, and an increasing number of ships are transiting the critical chokepoint. This is why the downward pressure has resumed,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, key to global oil and gas flows.

July Brent futures rose 3.6% in the previous session after the US carried out new strikes in Iran, hurting hopes that had risen over the weekend that Washington and Tehran would reach a peace deal.

“Hopes for a framework agreement between the US and Iran to end the conflict have been somewhat dampened by the recent US strikes on Iranian missile sites and vessels that were allegedly attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz,” Commerzbank analysts said on Wednesday.

“Nevertheless, confidence remains high among market participants,” they added. Iran said on Tuesday that the US had violated a ceasefire by striking targets near the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington said its strikes were defensive in nature.

Israel ramped up bombing in Lebanon on Tuesday, further straining peace efforts. After an April ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict, both sides indicated they had made progress in talks toward reopening the Strait.

News that some LNG tankers have passed through the strait in recent days lifted expectations that the waterway might reopen soon, which would add to global supply.

Reuters