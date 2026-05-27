US poised to set up Kenyan quarantine facility for Americans exposed to Ebola

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Thermometers are pictured at the entrance of an Ebola Treatment Centre in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Trump administration is expected to deploy US public health officers to Kenya to staff a potential quarantine facility there amid the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The facility, which was pending approval from the Kenyan government by Tuesday, is intended for Americans who have been exposed to or at high risk of testing positive for the virus in the region, as well as those who test positive, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

Some members of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a uniformed branch under the department of health & human services, have received notices to deploy, the report says.

The White House and the department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Kenyan foreign affairs ministry spokesperson said they are in the process of verifying reports of the facility being set up there.

The move comes as health authorities race to contain a fast-growing outbreak of a rare Ebola strain in the DRC and Uganda. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain a public health emergency of international concern. It is the third-largest such outbreak yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked staff to volunteer for urgent deployment to support Ebola screening at the country’s entry points, according to an email seen by Reuters.

To date, no cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the US and the risk to the public remains low, CDC said.

In the DRC, there have been 906 suspected cases, 105 of which are confirmed. There have been 223 suspected deaths and 10 confirmed fatalities, CDC’s latest data shows.

Uganda has reported seven confirmed cases and one death, with most infections linked to the initial cases.