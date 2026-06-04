Operations in Lebanon will go on for now, Israel says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US state department chief of staff Daniel Holler speaks as Israeli ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh, accompanied by US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations in Washington DC on June 3.

Israel will continue its operations on the ground in southern Lebanon for the time being and Lebanese residents forced from their homes by Israel would not be able to return, defence minister Israel Katz said on Thursday.

His comments came a day after Lebanon and Israel said they had agreed to implement a ceasefire during talks in Washington. The deal is contingent on a cessation of fire from militant group Hezbollah.

In a statement, Katz said troops would remain in its so-called security zone in southern Lebanon, including in the area of Beaufort Castle, a 900-year-old fortress captured by Israel on Saturday.

He said Israel would continue to “dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area” while Israel had “freedom of action, backed by the US, to strike in Beirut in response to attacks on Israeli communities and territory.”

Lebanon and Israel agreed on Wednesday to a new US-backed ceasefire in Lebanon. They had previously agreed to a cessation of hostilities in ​April that was then extended in May, but violence has continued.

Reuters