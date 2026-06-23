Tehran denies Trump claim on nuclear inspections, deal to buy US goods

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An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

By Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah

Dubia — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into “infinity”, despite Tehran’s denials, and that unfrozen Iranian assets would be used to buy humanitarian supplies from the US.

Washington agreed to waive sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday after the first round of talks under a nascent peace deal agreed last week on ending more than three months of war.

US vice-president JD Vance said the talks with Iranian officials in the Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock laid a good foundation for a final accord and that Tehran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country.

But Iran denied it had begun discussions on its nuclear programme at the talks, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, and said it had not agreed to invite back International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday Iranian officials had not held a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and had no plans for the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Iran’s damaged nuclear facilities.

Trump hit back on Tuesday at what he said were Iran’s “protestations and false statements”.

“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!),” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also said billions in Iranian assets unfrozen under the deal would be placed in an escrow account and used to buy food and medical supplies from the US “including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers”.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva Ali Bahreini had earlier on Tuesday denied there had been any such agreement.

“Iran is the only country to decide what to do with its assets, which are going to be unfrozen, and so I reject any claim about that if there would be any role for any other country to have an influence on those decisions or on those processes,” Bahreini told reporters.

The conflicting statements highlighted the uncertainty facing efforts to halt a war that has upended the Middle East.

On Monday, the sides agreed on a mechanism to end fighting between US ally Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil supplies blockaded by Iran during the war.

In the first of several steps to provide economic relief to Iran, the US Treasury announced a waiver until August 21 on sanctions, allowing Tehran to sell oil and related products and receive payment for them.

Bahreini said “good progress” had been made in the talks and that two working groups would be established in coming days to focus on the removal of sanctions and Iran’s nuclear activities.

He told reporters five parts of the initial deal need to be fully implemented before negotiations begin on the nuclear dossier and any role for the IAEA.

The ambassador said Lebanon was an “unquestionable” part of the interim accord between the US and Iran, and that it included the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon.

A ceasefire has largely held in southern Lebanon since Sunday, but Lebanon’s Civil Defence and state media said Israeli gunfire had killed two people there on Tuesday. Hezbollah said the incident violated the ceasefire.

Israel has said it will maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon and continue to act to “neutralise” threats against Israeli soldiers and citizens. Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon have killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

Israel and Lebanon began a new round of talks in Washington on Tuesday, with Beirut determined to press ahead with direct negotiations even as they appear to be overshadowed by Iran’s decision to make Lebanon part of its talks with the US.

Lebanon’s presidency said Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio told Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in a call that Washington was following up on agreements reached in Switzerland, including plans to establish a joint cell comprising the US, Lebanon and Iran to help consolidate the Lebanon ceasefire and monitor implementation of related steps.

The presidency said arrangements for a mechanism to firm up the truce and monitor its implementation were being discussed.

Tanker traffic through Hormuz started to pick up on Monday, though Iran and Oman suggested in a joint statement that there may be costs involved in using the strait, whose closure pushed up oil prices and global inflation.

Oman and Iran said a joint working group would seek agreement on administrating navigation in the strait, the services provided and associated costs. Any arrangement, they said, must respect their “sovereignty and sovereign rights”.

Oil prices

Oil prices have fallen since the interim deal was reached, with crude prices dropping further on Tuesday after settling 3% lower on Monday.

The war with Iran, which started with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has become a political liability at home for Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress as midterm elections loom in November.

Opinion polls have shown public frustration over a rise in petrol prices since the war began and Trump faces pressures from Republicans ‌who want ⁠Iran’s nuclear program shut down.

Iran has limited IAEA inspections since the US and Israel launched their first airstrikes last year and suspended them when war broke out. Iran said its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Reuters