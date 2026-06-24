Oil slides to four-month low as Hormuz shipping recovers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

By Anushree Mukherjee

Bengaluru — Brent crude oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday to the lowest in nearly four months, extending losses on signs that more oil tankers are set to move out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were down $1.20, or 1.56%, at $75.88 a barrel by 10.01am GMT (12.01pm SA time). US West Texas Intermediate slipped by $1.14, or 1.6%, to $72.07. Brent touched a low of $75.37, its weakest level since February 27, the day before the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. WTI fell as low as $71.55, the weakest since March 3.

“While there are early encouraging signs of increased tanker activity, the market is pricing in the broader scenario of Iranian oil re-entering the global market and the Strait of Hormuz normalising,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If sanctions are eased, Iranian production and exports could ramp up relatively quickly given the substantial amount stored on tankers — we are likely talking weeks rather than months,” Waterer added.

Adding to signs of market weakness, physical crude oil cargoes are selling at discounts across the globe, changing trade flows as markets come under pressure from fast-rising Middle Eastern supply, with Iran set to boost sales following a temporary reprieve from US sanctions.

Oman said it would keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping without imposing any tolls and had designated two temporary routes north and south of the existing shipping lane to facilitate the safe passage of vessels departing the region.

Sanctions waiver

Prices have also come under pressure this week from the 60-day sanctions waiver Washington granted Tehran after initial peace talks, allowing Iran to sell oil, and from an easing of hostilities in Lebanon. Ship-tracking data showed that three stranded supertankers passed through the strait on Tuesday.

The UN shipping agency said an evacuation plan is under way to enable hundreds of stranded ships to sail through the strait after the US-Iran ceasefire deal. Uncertainty remains over the durability of the accord, however.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into “infinity“, though Tehran said it had made no such concession.

“Markets are currently assigning too much confidence to a favourable outcome without fully discounting the risks associated with unresolved nuclear issues and inspection disputes,” said Mark Malek, CIO at Siebert Financial.

Investors are also watching how quickly Middle Eastern producers can restore exports and whether more ships will enter the region.

Macquarie expects Brent to average $77.09 a barrel in 2026 before sliding to $64 in 2027.