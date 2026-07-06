President Trump phoned Fifa because ‘referee’s call was horrible’

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US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino hold a 2026 Fifa World Cup final match ticket that was presented to Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22 2025. Picture:

President Donald Trump decided to phone a friend, Fifa president Gianni Infantino, to voice his concern over what he perceived as a “horrible call” when United States national team striker Folarin Balogun was issued a red card in the team’s victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina last Wednesday.

The USMNT won 2-1 despite finishing the match with 10 men and the knowledge that the red card meant Balogun would miss the next match.

That was until Sunday, on the eve of the round of 16 game pitting the US against Belgium, as Fifa determined the one-game ban would be suspended, clearing Balogun to start and play.

Trump said Monday he didn’t know what a red card meant but he knew the play in question “wasn’t a foul”, so he asked Infantino for a review.

“I saw the play, and I’m a person that loves sports ― that wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction,” Trump said. “This referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past, he made a call that nobody could believe. [Balogun is] our best player, or one of our best players. And he gave him a red card. I didn’t know what that meant ... yes, I asked for a review by Fifa.”

On Monday morning, Fifa confirmed it would permit Belgium to appeal the ruling that would free Balogun, 25, to participate in the game in Seattle on Monday night.

“The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA [Royal Belgian Football Association] is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision,” Fifa said in a statement later Monday.

A red card or suspension cannot be appealed. Fifa, however, posted this message to its website Sunday about its use of the rule book in the case: “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of on year.”

Trump defended his call on Monday.

“All I did was ask for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. And, you know, again, I’m good at this stuff. I didn’t think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled,” he said.

“I think they made a really brilliant decision. I think the referee’s call was horrible and nobody talks about that. They talk about the red card like it’s fine, nobody talks the referee’s decision to red card.”

Reuters