Nato unveils $50bn in arms deals but Trump still feels let down

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Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte is welcomed by Haluk Gorgun, president of the Defence Industry Agency, at Ankara Airport in Turkey, on July 6 2026. Picture:

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Ankara — Nato leaders unveiled arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Turkey on Tuesday, driving home the message that they are heeding US calls to spend more to defend Europe even as President Donald Trump said he felt let down.

Leaders were convening for a summit in the capital, Ankara, hoping to project unity after another bruising year. The Iran war has exposed cracks in the alliance that has underpinned Western security since the end of World War 2.

In a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said he might have boycotted the Nato summit altogether had it not been for his warm relations with the Turkish leader. He did not rule out further troop withdrawals from Europe.

“Well, we’re going to see. I was very disappointed with Nato,” he said, singling out Britain, France, Germany and Italy for not doing enough to support the US war on Iran.

Trump added that “we weren’t treated well” by the allies, even as he reiterated that he did not want or need their help. “Before I asked, they said they wouldn’t be there, and we’ve invested trillions of dollars in Nato,” Trump said.

Read: Trump says Greenland should be controlled by US, not Denmark

He said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the summit about ending the war.

“I think they both want to make a deal. It’s too bad it took so long … Something’s going to come out,” he said.

While sharply criticising longstanding allies, Trump announced Washington would lift sanctions on Turkey that were imposed in 2020 over Ankara’s purchase of Russian air defence missiles. He also expressed a willingness to sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets.

The move would be a major gesture to Erdogan and remove a longstanding irritant in bilateral ties.

Nato members have repeatedly tried to show Trump that they are stepping up to the plate.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Monday that Europeans had made “staggering” increases in defence spending. Before Trump’s arrival, Rutte trumpeted a series of initiatives and deals at a defence industry forum and called for a defence industry “revolution” across the alliance, warning about Russia’s massive military spending as well as China, North Korea and Iran.

“We don’t have the luxury of time. We need capabilities now to ensure we remain ready. The security situation demands it,” Rutte said. “The hum of machinery must become a roar.”

Surveillance drones

The deals, estimated to be worth at least $50bn, according to one Nato official, included European countries buying surveillance drones from US company Northrop Grumman and Nato buying planes from Sweden’s Saab.

Saab shares at one point rose more than 5% as investors bet on the company benefiting from European rearmament. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock.

Europe’s defence sector has often been criticised as fragmented and saddled with red tape and rivalries between companies and countries. That has left Europe more reliant on purchases of US weapons. Weak economic growth and the need to maintain generous state welfare provisions have also made defence spending a tougher sell in Europe.

Tensions within Nato, already strained over Ukraine and Trump’s desire to wrest Greenland from fellow Nato member Denmark, have deepened since the US attacked Iran in February. Trump has repeatedly criticised Nato members for insufficient support in the conflict, threatening to quit the alliance.

European officials insist they largely honoured commitments to let the US use their airspace and bases, despite not having been consulted about a deeply unpopular war that roiled their economies.

The US has also announced troop withdrawals from Europe and ​launched a six-month review of its military ⁠presence there.

European ​officials had said they were braced for a repeat of some of Trump’s recent criticism and cannot be sure of a positive outcome, in part due to Trump’s volatile relationship with some leaders, most recently seen in a feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Nato members are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine, with Zelensky urgently calling for more air defence supplies.

Underscoring the stakes, Russia hammered the Kyiv region with missiles and drones on Monday, killing at least 28 people and exposing Ukraine’s critical shortage of US-made air defence interceptors.