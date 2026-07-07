Trump says Greenland should be controlled by US, not Denmark

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Donald Trump revives the Greenland issue at the Nato summit in Turkey.

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Ankara — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark, ahead of a Nato summit in Turkey.

Trump’s assertions that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding Nato members, and more broadly across Europe. The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

“That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump said the issue of control over Greenland had harmed US ties with Nato.

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“That’s what hurt my relationship with Nato, because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark. Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States, and it’s surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that’s not going to happen,” he said.

“They wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in June that conversations with Denmark and Greenland were continuing monthly.