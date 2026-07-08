Russia bans diesel exports to ensure domestic supply

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Smoke rises following a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, on June 18 2026. Picture:

By Agency Staff

Moscow — Russia banned diesel exports on Wednesday as part of a raft of measures to support the domestic fuel market after systematic Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered fuel shortages and price spikes.

Drivers in many regions are facing hours-long queues to refuel, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze supplies of diesel and petrol.

Deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told a televised government meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that the fuel situation remains complex and that “it is clear that the current situation at filling stations is causing concern among the public”.

“Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market,” he said, adding that Russia will start importing fuel in July.

Industry sources said last week that Russia had started seaborne imports of fuel from India.

The government said the ban, which includes producers of the fuel, will remain in force until July 31. Supplies under pre-existing government agreements, such as a deal with Mongolia, will be exempt from the restrictions.

Read: Ukrainian drones hit fuel site near Putin’s St Petersburg economic event

Putin told the meeting Ukraine is trying to damage Russia’s economy.

“But most importantly, it seeks to create anxiety in society. We all understand that this goal is unattainable. The resilience of Russia’s power system is very high — among the highest in the world,” said Putin.

Ukraine says its attacks on Russian fuel facilities are designed to limit Moscow’s ability to wage war on it and force it into peace talks.

Benchmark European diesel margins rose to a record $60.17 per barrel after Russia announced the export ban.

In June, Turkey and Brazil were the dominant buyers of Russian diesel, together absorbing at least half of the available cargoes, shipping data shows.

Russia’s exports of seaborne diesel and gasoil had already plunged in June, collapsing by 39% from the previous month to about 1.8-million tonnes and falling 46% from 3.35-million tonnes in the same month a year ago.

“They [Russia] basically already had an export ban in all but name. June [exports] was down to 400,000 barrels per day. July [is] on track to be even lower,” said one European trading source.

Russian diesel exports were just 187,000 barrels a day in July 1-8, according to data from Kpler, compared with 535,000 barrels a day for the full month of July 2025 and 557,000 barrels a day in July 2021, before the Ukraine war.

Beyond the main buyers, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal also emerged as major importers of Russian diesel cargoes in June, shipping data shows.