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US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, on June 29 2026. Picture:

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Diplomats on Tuesday sought to salvage the collapsed interim deal between Iran and the US even as both countries continued to launch attacks in a 10th day of renewed fighting.

Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni’s visit to Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, pointed to intensified diplomatic efforts but it was unclear what new arrangement might be reached to end the war.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled, and as the fight for control over the waterway intensifies, both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure in the region relied on by millions of people.

A barrage of US strikes hasn’t compelled Tehran to loosen its grip on the strait, through which about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and natural gas was shipped before the war. The US continued its air strikes on the Islamic Republic early Tuesday, and Iran attacked a tanker in the strait, forcing the crew to abandon the ship.

Iran kept up its attacks against US allies in the region and on Tuesday afternoon sirens in Bahrain and Kuwait warned residents of incoming projectiles.

The escalation has pushed oil prices higher in recent weeks. Benchmark Brent crude traded on Tuesday at nearly $90 a barrel and regular petrol in the US climbed to an average of $4 a gallon, keeping pressure on Americans’ wallets ahead of midterm elections this autumn.

The US state department said in a new warning to Americans that “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the US and Americans throughout the world.”

Momeni met Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to two officials, to discuss the closed-door negotiations. Momeni later met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s political leadership and Munir, who serves as both the chief of army staff and defence forces, played a key role in brokering last month’s interim agreement between the US and Iran. Islamabad has been working to persuade both sides to return to the negotiating table to resolve outstanding issues under the June memorandum of understanding.

Authorities did not immediately release details of the meeting, which came as Tehran continued its attacks on Gulf Arab allies of the US.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said the US remained open to negotiating with Iran but that “it has to be real”. It remains unclear whether Tehran will offer anything that President Donald Trump would consider “real”.

A deep level of mistrust persists on both sides. Iran came under surprise attack in June 2025 and again in February “real”. it was engaging in nuclear negotiations with the US. The interim deal unravelled when Iran resumed attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which was supposed to be reopened under the agreement.

The US military’s central command said Tuesday it targeted “Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and air defence systems”. It released more footage of bombings that targeted sites in Iran.

“American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait,” the command said.

Iranian state media reported that explosions were heard in Fars, Hormozgan, Ilam, Kerman and Sistan and Baluchistan provinces.

The British military’s UK Maritime Trade Operations centre said a tanker came under attack early Tuesday in the strait off Oman, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed the attack, and two other attacks on ships Monday in the waterway.

The route around Oman has been the one the US military has encouraged ships to travel to avoid Iran’s control.

Tehran also hit US-allied countries throughout the Middle East.

Jordan’s military said Tuesday that Iran targeted it with five drones and three missiles, all of which were shot down. Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens Tuesday afternoon as another Iranian barrage targeted the island kingdom, which is home to the US navy’s 5th Fleet.

The Kuwaiti government said Iran had struck desalination and power plants for a fourth straight day on Monday night. Authorities said the attacks sparked fires and caused damage.

About 90% of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from desalination, making the attacks a matter of life and death for the tiny nation.

US strikes have been hitting electrical equipment in Iran as well, and Iranian officials also have said Americans targeted water facilities.

AP