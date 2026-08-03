Russia blasts Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs while Ukrainian drones kill nine

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Rescue workers try to put out a fire of a residential building burning after a Russian air guided bomb strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, last month. Picture: AP Photo/

By Illia Novikov

Kyiv — Russian planes dropped eight powerful glide bombs in a span of 90 minutes on residential districts of the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding dozens of others, regional chief Ivan Fedorov said on Monday.

Russia has used glide bombs to smash Ukrainian towns and cities since it invaded its neighbour more than four years ago. The weapons are Soviet-era bombs retrofitted with guidance systems and can carry up to 3,000kg of explosives, leaving huge craters. Ukraine has no effective countermeasures against them.

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Meanwhile, six people were killed by Ukrainian drone debris in Arkhipo-Osipovka, a small town on Russia’s Black Sea coast in the Krasnodar region, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said, adding that 40 others were wounded.

Also, three people were killed and two were wounded in Kyiv’s overnight attack on the illegally annexed Crimea, said the peninsula’s Russia-installed head, Sergei Aksyonov. He gave no details.

Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

Russian guided bombs struck residential neighborhoods in the eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia today, killing at least two people and injuring 11 others.



📹Ivan Fedorov pic.twitter.com/APUyuTWAPt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 2, 2026

Glide bombs are hard to stop

The Sunday evening onslaught on Zaporizhzhia killed a 71-year-old woman and wounded 31 people, including a 16-year-old girl, as the glide bombs damaged 22 apartment buildings in four districts of the city, Fedorov said.

While Moscow’s forces have captured the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and hold other parts of the region, its capital city of the same name remains in Ukrainian hands. It is one of the four regions, with Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk, that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 even though its forces do not completely control them.

Other large-scale damage to civilian areas of Ukraine has resulted from Russian ballistic missiles, and late on Sunday President Volodymyr Zelensky made another urgent plea for countries to send Ukraine more US-made Patriot air defence systems.

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Only Patriot interceptors can reliably stop ballistic missiles, but they are in short supply due to the Iran war.

“The world has Patriot missiles. What matters now is for our partners to make the political decision to provide the necessary packages,” Zelensky said on social media. “The US knows what we need. Europe knows what we need. Antiballistic missiles must protect people — not sit in stockpiles.”

US President Donald Trump last week appeared to back off from his earlier commitment to give Ukraine a licence to make Patriots itself. He said on Friday that the licensing matter is still under discussion and he has not made a final decision.

Zelensky has suggested an alternative to Trump whereby tech mogul Elon Musk allows Ukraine to use Starlink satellites to target ballistic missile launch sites inside Russia. Officials have not publicly said whether that is being considered.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 181 long-range strike drones overnight, from Sunday to Monday, according to the Ukrainian air force. It said air defences jammed and intercepted 163 drones, but 14 caused damage at 13 locations.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces struck four bulk carriers carrying cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces, including three in waters off the Black Sea and one in the port of Mykolaiv, but provided no further information.

Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes

As well as the reported Russian deaths in drone attacks, Ukrainian drones struck another major warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s biggest online shopping company.

The strike was part of a campaign that has hit more than a dozen of the retailer’s distribution hubs and severely disrupted its business.

Ukrainian drones also struck the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia, Zelensky said. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted that refinery, and many others, since 2025 as it tries to choke fuel supplies to the Russian army and deny Moscow income from oil exports.

The Engels military air base near Saratov, which is the main base for Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, and other targets inside Russia, including fuel storage tanks at the Lyudinovskaya oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga region, were also targeted, according to Zelensky.

The Russian defence ministry on Monday reported that its air defences overnight intercepted 131 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, as well as Crimea and the Black Sea.

AP