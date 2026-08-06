DRC bans copper and cobalt concentrates exports

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Excavators and drillers at work in an open pit at Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine 110km northwest of Lubumbashi in the DRC's copper-producing south. Picture:

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has banned exports of copper concentrate and cobalt concentrate as it escalates efforts to force domestic processing and retain more value from its mineral resources, a government order reviewed by Reuters on Thursday shows.

After Reuters reported the ban, benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange rose by as much as 1.8% to $14,369.50 a tonne, the highest since January 29 when the metal hit an all-time peak of $14,527.50. It was trading at $14,300 as of 9.30am GMT.

The DRC is seeking to leverage its position as the world’s largest cobalt supplier and a major source of other energy-transition minerals, including copper, to build domestic processing capacity and retain a greater share of the wealth flowing from its mines.

The June 29 order, signed by mines minister Louis Kabamba Watum, foreign trade minister Julien Paluku Kahongya and economy minister Daniel Mukoko Samba, said “the export of copper and cobalt concentrates is prohibited”.

The ban takes effect immediately, though one-year export waivers may be granted under strategic circumstances, the order said, without explaining further.

It also introduced a tax regime with a three-month transition period for economically significant mining by-products.

Push for local processing

The ban was motivated by “the need to encourage mining operators to market or export commercial mineral products with high added value”, the order said.

The DRC has imposed bans on copper and cobalt concentrate exports in 2013, 2019 and 2023, while granting waivers where domestic smelting capacity was insufficient.

The latest order repeals the 2023 order and its exemptions, and replaces it with a broader framework governing mineral exports and the taxation of economically significant mining by-products.

The DRC mostly exports copper in the form of refined metal. It exported 696,725 tonne of copper cathodes in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 53,926 tonne of copper concentrates containing 18,863 tonne of copper metal, according to official data.

It also shipped 51,940 tonne of cobalt hydroxides containing 17,054 tonne of cobalt metal over the same period.

Christian-Geraud Neema, a mining analyst at non-profit organisation the China-Global South Project, said the latest ban was unlikely to have a severe impact on most operators as the bulk of the DRC’s copper and cobalt is already refined domestically.

He said the most affected could be the Kamoa-Kakula venture, owned by Ivanhoe Mines, China’s Zijin Mining and the DRC government, as it still exports some concentrate under exemptions. Ivanhoe and Zijin did not immediately respond to a request for comment and neither did the DRC chamber of mines.

The new tax regime covers a wide range of minerals and said the tax on mining by-products applies to trace and ultra-trace minerals recovered during refining using a 55% valuation coefficient, with royalties charged alongside those on the main mineral.

Reuters