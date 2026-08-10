Russian court bars only party opposing Ukraine conflict from ballot

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Yabloko party leader Nikolai Rybakov stands after hearing the ruling at the Supreme Court of Russia, in Moscow, on August 10 2026. Picture:

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Moscow — Russia’s highest court on Monday ordered the only party opposing the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine to be removed from the ballot in next month’s parliamentary election.

The Supreme Court annulled the registration of Yabloko — which is Russian for “apple” — after an appeal from a pro-Kremlin party. Last month, the Central Election Commission had initially allowed Yabloko on the ballot along with 10 other parties.

Once a leading liberal voice in parliament and often critical of the government, Yabloko later lost its bloc of seats as the Kremlin tightened its grip on Russian politics.

In recent years, Yabloko was the only registered opposition party that opposed sending troops into Ukraine.

Its campaign slogans included “For a ceasefire agreement, diplomacy and peace!”, “Our goal is to prevent nuclear war!” and “For a Russia free from fear and political repressions!”

Many Russian opposition figures in exile had urged voters to back Yabloko, including Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and politicians Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza.