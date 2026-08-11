Lebanon becomes first Arab state to abolish death penalty

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Lebanon’s parliament on Tuesday abolished the death penalty, making it the first country in the Arab world to replace the sentencing with life imprisonment with aggravated hard labour.

The small Mediterranean country has committed to an unofficial moratorium on executions since January 2004. However, dozens of death sentences since then have been issued, but later suspended or commuted.

A majority of Lebanon’s 128-member parliament voted in favour of ending the death penalty, with the exception of the parliamentary bloc of Hezbollah.

Justice minister Adel Nassar, who was in parliament, called it a “historic step” for the country.

Rights groups that have called for formalising the moratorium or ending the death penalty altogether have also celebrated the vote.

Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, says Lebanon is “marking a final break from a cruel sentence that should never be imposed”.

“Capital punishment is unique in its cruelty and finality and is plagued with arbitrariness, prejudice and error,” he said.

It’s unclear how aggravated hard labour would be enforced, as some legislators said the terms of the new punishment are not yet clear. Lebanon does have the punishment of hard labour written into law and court decisions, but even those have been rarely enforced in recent years due to cash-strapped Lebanon’s lack of resources and capacity in its overcrowded prisons.

Lebanon’s abolition of the death penalty comes as parliament is debating a controversial general amnesty law, the largest since the end of its 15-year civil war in 1990, that could reduce sentences or even release convicted militants and drug dealers, with some exceptions.

Family members of Lebanese soldiers and servicemen killed or attacked by Islamist militant groups have repeatedly protested against the law, some saying they had hoped to see the perpetrators who killed their family members executed rather than be issued reduced prison sentences.

Hezbollah did not immediately issue a comment about the landmark vote. Neither did Lebanon’s diverse religious institutions, where the death penalty is considered legal in some of their respective court systems.

AP