Death toll from Zimbabwe ferry tragedy rises to 44

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Zimbabwean police said on Tuesday that a boat carrying 90 passengers and five crew members had capsized on Lake Kariba. File picture:

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At least 44 people died after a passenger ferry capsized in a lake in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, police said, roughly trebling an earlier estimate of the death count after more bodies were found.

Investigations suggested the boat was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds on Lake Kariba, officers said on Wednesday. The vessel was built to carry 90 passengers but more than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders Zambia, police said.

So far 67 people have been rescued and taken to a primary school for medical attention.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation earlier cited a local official as saying that 114 tickets had been issued for the ferry’s journey.

Update: August 12 2026: This article has been updated with the new death toll and more details.

Reuters