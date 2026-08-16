Aftershocks stall rescue efforts after quake kills 53 in Indonesia

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People stand in line for hot drinks at a makeshift evacuation centre at a stadium in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on August 16 2026. Picture:

About 5,000 people have been evacuated after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia, killing at least 53, blocking roads and triggering landslides, authorities said on Sunday.

They added that more than 130 people had been injured, many with broken bones.

Saturday’s quake was the Southeast Asian nation’s deadliest since a 2022 quake killed hundreds in West Java.

More than 3,300 people in Indonesia’s Sikka region — one of the hardest hit — self-evacuated or were in a sports arena, according to the country’s national disaster mitigation agency, known as BNPB.

🔴Imágenes del terremoto de magnitud 7,7 que sacudió este sábado 15 de agosto la costa de la isla indonesia de Flores.



El jefe de la BNPB, Suharyanto, explicó en rueda de prensa que "se registraron 38 fallecidos, dos heridos graves, 11 leves y 2.000 evacuados", sin detallar,… pic.twitter.com/fMMHSRsLEs — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) August 15, 2026

Some residents were sheltered outside collapsed homes under makeshift tarpaulin tents, while others received treatment in a tent outside the local hospital.

An archipelago of 290-million people, Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire“, a seismically active zone where tectonic plates meet, triggering frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

At a nown closed port in Maumere, littered with debris from collapsed roofs and walls, residents told Reuters they feared aftershocks.

The disaster agency said on Sunday nearly a thousand aftershocks had been recorded since the quake.

Nearby, hundreds of residents filled a sports stadium designated as an evacuation spot.

As the sun set, residents stood in line for warm drinks. Some mothers hung pieces of clothing from tent frames to form makeshift cradles for their babies, while other children played soccer outside.

One of these mothers was Lisda, 22, who chose to be in a tent with her twin babies due to the fear of sleeping inside her home.

Inside another tent, Yuvienta Saen, 67, recounted her misfortunes. As she felt the quake during her morning prayer, she had to choose between her paralysed husband and herself.

“He told me, you run, I’m handing my fate to God,” she said, adding there was a lack of clean water and blankets in the tent.

🔴Imágenes del terremoto de magnitud 7,7 que sacudió este sábado 15 de agosto la costa de la isla indonesia de Flores.



El jefe de la BNPB, Suharyanto, explicó en rueda de prensa que "se registraron 38 fallecidos, dos heridos graves, 11 leves y 2.000 evacuados", sin detallar,… pic.twitter.com/fMMHSRsLEs — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) August 15, 2026

The area of the quake was hit in 1992 by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake that caused extensive destruction, Indonesia’s geophysics agency said.

Margaretha Movaldes Da Maga Bapa, head of the region’s disaster mitigation agency, said the quake had brought back memories.

“We’ve had quakes often. But this one really brings back the trauma of the one from 1992,” she said, referencing the trucks bringing aid and tents.

Suryaman, a rescue agency official, told Reuters the priority was clearing rubble in the most affected areas of Manggarai, East Manggarai and Nagekeo to find people possibly still trapped under rubble.

The agency had not received missing person reports but Suryaman added that landslides and aftershocks were impeding the search.

More than 3,500 military and police officers have been deployed to the region, cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said in a statement.

Power supply was nearly fully restored, but authorities were still working on fixing distribution lines, state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara said on Sunday.

The East Nusa Tenggara government has declared a state of emergency in the province, BNPB said, allowing authorities to mobilise resources and funding.