Russia and Ukraine escalate strikes as war spills into Nato airspace

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A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at the site of a book market hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 16 2026. Picture:

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By Pavel Polityuk and Felix Light

Russia carried out a wave of airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, killing two people at a steel plant, and Kyiv launched a heavy drone attack on the Moscow region that killed one person and set ablaze a warehouse used by Russia’s leading e-commerce retailer.

Romania, which borders Ukraine, said an F-18 fighter on a Nato air policing mission had shot down a drone that breached its airspace during the latest attacks. It did not specify the origin of the drone, which entered from Moldova, but a Nato spokesperson said it appeared to be Russian.

Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouses after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Koledino, Moscow region, Russia, on August 16 2026. Picture: (Reuters Agency)

Russia struck Ukraine’s largest grain export port on the River Danube near the Romanian border last week after stepping up attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. Ukraine has also intensified attacks on Russian targets, including oil refineries, and both sides have struck commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

In the latest attacks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian forces struck Ukraine’s biggest steel plant overnight in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s home town.

Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries warehouse near Moscow. Officials reported one death and several injuries in Podolsk and damage at other sites https://t.co/7mjYARxLkH pic.twitter.com/6T9Lkld2Du — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2026

Drone attacks

At least two people were killed and 14 injured, Ukrainian officials said.

“As a result of the attack, key production facilities in the power generation and blast furnace sectors have been damaged, and the plant’s production processes have been partially halted,” ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said on Telegram.

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early on Sunday caused fires in at least two districts of the capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The city’s military administration said three people were injured.

Tymur Tkachenko, the Kyiv region’s governor, said three others, including a child, were injured in drone attacks across the region.

Warehouse struck

Russia’s defence ministry said it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones throughout the country in the latest attacks.

Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said an 83-year-old man had been killed in what he described as one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks on the Moscow region since the start of the conflict.

He said several people were also injured in the Podolsk area and that a warehouse belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, had been struck.

🇺🇦 🇷🇺 Firefighters battle flames in Kyiv after night of deadly Russian strikes



Firefighters fought flames overnight after Russian strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities left at least five people dead and several others injured. At the same time, hundreds of Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/twkqgwu825 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 16, 2026

Video filmed by Reuters after the strike on Wildberries’ Koledino warehouse showed a large plume of smoke over the site, about 45km south of Moscow.

Ukraine has been targeting Wildberries, which it accuses of handling military goods, in recent weeks as part of a wider bid to damage Russian economic infrastructure it sees as underpinning Moscow’s military campaign.

One person was also killed in a drone strike on a bus near the southern Russian city of Belgorod, the regional governor said. The Belgorod region borders eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said it had also hit a missile fuel production facility in Russia’s Rostov region overnight. Russia did not immediately comment on the report.

In the fourth incident this year in which a drone has strayed into its territory, the Romanian defence ministry said an F-18 jet that is part of a Spanish Nato contingent had shot down a drone over Romania at 2.01am GMT.

The ministry said that fragments from the destroyed drone appeared to have fallen in an uninhabited area between two villages. Russia did not immediately comment on the incident.