Israel bombs Syrian airbase in first strikes in five months

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Abu al-Duhur base following strikes, Syria, on August 18 2026. Eight Israeli airstrikes hit an airbase in northwestern Syria early on Tuesday, Syrian state media said, in what the US envoy for the region called an "unnecessary escalation." The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes while the Syrian defence ministry did not respond. Picture:

Israel bombed an airbase in Syria on Tuesday, Syrian state media said, carrying out what appeared to be its first strike on Syrian government assets since March and drawing criticism from a US envoy who called it an “unnecessary escalation”.

Syria’s state-run Ekhbariya, citing a military source, said Israel carried out eight airstrikes targeting the runway and storage facilities at the Abu al-Duhur base, while a separate military source and a civilian who lives near the base said there were no casualties. The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes while the Syrian defence ministry did not respond.

“We are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability,” ambassador Tom Barrack, the US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, said on X.

“The US continues to believe that restraint and engagement offer the more constructive course. We encourage all parties to prioritise logical discourse over further military incidents,” he added.

The base, about 70km from the Turkish border, has been out of service as a dedicated military airfield since 2013 and changed hands several times during Syria’s 14-year civil war between forces loyal to former President Bashar al-Assad and opposition factions.

Israel has repeatedly struck Syrian forces since Assad was ousted in 2024, viewing the country’s new rulers with deep suspicion due to their Islamist militant roots despite President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s warm ties with the West.

We are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.



The Al-Sharra government has neither adopted a predatory posture nor maintained proxy forces. It has, in fact,… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 18, 2026

After Assad was toppled, Israel seized territory in southwest Syria and struck much of the Syrian army’s heavy weapons and equipment. It has also launched attacks in the name of protecting Syria’s Druze minority, notably during violence between Druze and government fighters last year.

Israel also regularly bombed Syria when Assad was in power, aiming to roll back Iranian influence in the country.

The strikes follow a heightening of security tensions between Israel and Türkiye and increasingly sharp rhetoric between the two countries over Syria.

Ankara has accused Israel of trying to destabilise Syria and undermine its new administration. Foreign minister Hakan Fidan said on August 6 that Israel continued to threaten Syria’s security through its repeated attacks, calling for international pressure on Israel to respect Syria’s territorial integrity.

Türkiye, which has Nato’s second-largest army and recently signed a defence pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia similar to Nato, has become one of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s main allies. It has been training Syria’s army, helping it rebuild its state institutions and infrastructure, and providing it military and diplomatic support.

The Turkish ruling AK Party’s spokesperson Omer Celik said the strikes “showed once again that Israeli policies are the greatest enemy of peace and tranquility for the peoples of the region”.

“The entire international community must react to this together,” Celik wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear whether Türkiye was involved in renovating the base, but Ankara has said it was helping Damascus across the country.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has issued direct warnings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying Israel would not allow steps that strengthened Syria’s military capabilities in ways that could pose a threat to Israel.

Last year Türkiye and Israel established a line of communication to avoid any incidents in Syria, where both of their militaries are active.

Syria conducted air exercises in the north of the country in early August using Russian-made MiG-21 fighter jets, the first such exercises since Assad’s ouster.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on August 11 that security officials had detected signs of Syria accelerating efforts to rebuild its air force, including the recruitment of new pilots, flight training and a first exercise involving fighter aircraft. Kan quoted a security source as saying Israel had shared its concerns with the US.

Reuters