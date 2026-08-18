Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

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US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post apparently contradicts Monday's comments by special envoy Jared Kushner about 'robust' talks between the US government and 'different areas of the Iranian government'. File picture: Reuters/

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President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks between the US and Iran were neither taking place nor scheduled but the Strait of Hormuz was open, while Iran said the shipping route would remain closed until the US fulfilled the terms of an interim deal.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The naval blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Tuesday that the strait would stay shut until the US met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.

These conditions include the US lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting oil sanctions, releasing Tehran’s frozen assets, and ending threats and military operations on all fronts, Qalibaf told parliament.

On Monday, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, was optimistic about talks that he said were still under way.

“I can’t go into the details of it but I will say that the conversations between the US government and different areas of the Iranian government, at all areas, is probably more robust than it’s maybe ever been,” Kushner told Fox News.

Outward progress towards peace talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, threatening to extend the conflict that the US and Israel launched with attacks on Iran on February 28.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Iran would shift to a “fully offensive” military posture because efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the US had stalled.

Asked by reporters on Monday if the US was seeking to extend June’s interim agreement, Trump said no.

Reuters