CIA head visits Russia for rare meeting say CBS News and Axios

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The CIA has declined to comment on reports that director John Ratcliffe had travelled to Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with Russian officials. Picture:

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CIA director John Ratcliffe travelled to Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with Russian officials, US media outlets reported, in what would be the first known visit to the Russian capital by a US spy chief in almost five years.

Ratcliffe’s predecessor, William Burns, held talks with Vladimir Putin in November 2021. About three months after that meeting, the Russian president launched Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

CBS News and Axios reported the visit by Ratcliffe, who served as director of national intelligence in Trump’s first term. The outlets did not say who he would meet or what the talks are expected to cover.

The CIA declined to comment, and the Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US last week asked Ukraine not to launch air strikes around Moscow, St Petersburg, and some northern territories of Russia on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week because a plane carrying a senior US official would be flying to the Russian capital, said a source familiar with the matter.

The source declined to provide further information. The Financial Times first reported the US message to Ukraine.

The US has no ambassador to Russia, which maintains a close strategic partnership with Iran involving extensive military, economic and diplomatic ties.

On Monday, the US warned countries to cut business ties with Iran or face secondary sanctions, a move aimed at stepping up economic pressure on Tehran to settle the war that Trump launched in February.

Tehran supplied Moscow with drones for its war against Ukraine. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of supplying its version of those drones to Iran.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment in April said Russia has aided Iran with satellite imagery for use in targeting US facilities in the Middle East. Moscow denies providing such assistance and has said it is ready to help resolve the US-Iran conflict.

Later on Tuesday, a plane believed to be carrying Ratcliffe departed from Moscow, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Reuters