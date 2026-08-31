Spain’s premier rejects Moroccan involvement in Ceuta migrant crisis

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Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures as guests gather for a family photo at the "In defence of democracy" summit in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

By David Latona and Victoria Waldersee

Madrid ― Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday there were signs Russia and Israel had spread the disinformation over Spain’s migration policy that triggered last month’s rush of migrants into Ceuta, but no evidence of Moroccan involvement.

More than 72,000 migrants irregularly crossed from Morocco into the tiny Spanish territory on July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented surge at one of the EU’s only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. At least 100 people died in the attempt, according to Ceuta’s local authorities.

Spanish opposition parties and some human rights groups have accused Rabat of deliberately allowing the mass crossing, an accusation Morocco has denied.

“When people talk and speculate about the participation of Moroccan authorities, I deny this outright,” Sanchez told radio station SER.

Videos on Instagram, TikTok and other social media spread misleading claims that migrants reaching Ceuta by sea could remain in Spain, encouraging thousands to attempt the crossing, Spanish authorities have said.

Sanchez said research by the EU’s diplomatic service EEAS had indicated that Russian and Israeli networks had been behind the spread of disinformation in conjunction with far-right networks.

He said it was clear that the two countries had used the crisis to criticise Madrid due to dissatisfaction with its position on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but gave no further details on the evidence he had of their involvement.

Later on Monday, Israel foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a post on X that Sanchez was “lying shamelessly” when accusing Israel of disseminating misleading information about Ceuta, casting it as an attempt to distract from domestic policy failures.

The Russian government rejected Spain’s allegations that Moscow was connected to the Ceuta migration crisis, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The EEAS did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Border rush

Roughly 5,000 migrants, some seeking asylum, have remained in Ceuta since the border rush, triggering near-daily protests from locals against the Spanish government’s handling of the crisis and sporadic attacks against a makeshift migrant camp at El Trampolin beach, according to police reports.

Police arrested three Moroccan citizens on Sunday for lobbing bottles filled with corrosive liquids against an army patrol in Ceuta, news agency EFE reported, citing police sources. No-one was injured in the attack, the report said.

Sanchez also announced on Monday that the cabinet would deploy an additional €168m in emergency funds to reactivate Ceuta’s economy, a figure equivalent to 8% of the enclave’s GDP, on top of €180m pledged last week for medium-term recovery efforts.

Reuters