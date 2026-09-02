Chevron to invest $7bn in Venezuela to double oil output

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A Greece-flagged oil tanker chartered by Chevron sits offshore the port of Bajo Grande, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. File photo:

By Sheila Dang and Marianna Parraga

Houston — Chevron will invest more than $7bn through its Venezuela joint ventures to double oil production to about 600,000 barrels per day over the next five years in the South American country, the US oil major said on Wednesday.

Under new agreements, Chevron’s Petroindependencia joint venture will expand to include two adjacent areas in the Carabobo region of Venezuela’s vast Orinoco Belt.

“Chevron’s history in Venezuela spans more than a century, and our expanded position reflects our confidence in the country’s deep resource potential and its ability to compete for investment within our portfolio for decades,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said in a statement.

The announcement comes just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled an unprecedented deal involving a fifth of Venezuela’s oil reserves, with the American government taking an equity stake in a private oil firm operating there.

Chevron’s expansion is separate from that endeavour, but it further cements Trump’s efforts to expand output in Venezuela.

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves, but its current output is only about 1.25-million bpd, down from the more than 3-million bpd it achieved two decades ago, after years of mismanagement and underinvestment by state-run oil firm PDVSA.

Venezuela’s total oil output is expected to reach 2-million bpd by the end of this decade, US energy secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday.

Chevron said its agreements also provide enhanced fiscal, commercial and legal terms to protect the long-term investments.

After US forces captured and removed former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro from office in January, Trump pushed a $100bn reconstruction plan for Venezuela’s energy sector, urging US oil companies to invest in the country.

While Chevron’s Venezuela operations have continued uninterrupted for at least 100 years, fellow oil producers ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips exited the country in 2007 when their assets were nationalised under the previous government of president Hugo Chavez.

Chevron has operated in Venezuela since 1923 and has three joint ventures in the country. Petroindependencia and Petropiar operate in the Orinoco Belt, while Petroboscan operates in western Zulia state.

The additional Carabobo sites expand existing operations where joint ventures are increasing extra-heavy oil production, Chevron said.

Reuters