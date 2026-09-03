Leon Black challenges Epstein investigation in US court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

James Comer, chairman of the House oversight committee, speaks to reporters after billionaire investor Leon Black did not appear for a closed, transcribed interview with the House oversight and government reform committee, as part of their investigation into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 3, 2026. Picture: Reuters

Wall Street billionaire Leon Black on Thursday sued a congressional committee that had ordered him to provide legislators with copies of nondisclosure agreements as part of a probe into the activities of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In June, Black refused to answer questions from legislators about victims of Epstein’s abuse and the agreements. He declined to appear at a deposition the committee had scheduled for Thursday.

He accused the legislators of exceeding their constitutional authority when they subpoenaed him to provide the agreements.

In a complaint filed in Washington federal court, Black alleged that the House oversight committee and its chairman James Comer weaponised a voluntary June interview to launch an unlawful “fishing expedition”.

Black, the co-founder of private equity giant Apollo Global Management, said the committee’s subpoenas have no legitimate legislative purpose and threaten to violate the privacy of women who have no connection to the Epstein scandal.

“This is no longer about finding the truth about Epstein. It is about trying to destroy Mr Black. We were left with no choice but to file this lawsuit in response to an abuse of congressional power,” Susan Estrich, attorney for Black, said in a statement.

The committee is proceeding with Thursday’s deposition to formally document the Apollo co-founder’s absence before discussing next steps, House oversight chair James Comer said in a statement. He defended the probe’s scope, saying it aims to uncover how federal authorities mishandled the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases for decades and how Epstein leveraged powerful connections to evade justice.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after a 2021 conviction for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

“It’s a shame Leon Black is hiding behind litigation rather than provide answers to the American people,” Comer said. “Mr Black’s testimony is crucial to our investigation, as he was one of Mr Epstein’s fee-paying clients and has several nondisclosure agreements.”

Black is one of several prominent political and business figures who have been called to testify about their ties to the late financier. Black relinquished the chief executive role at Apollo in 2021 after an external law firm found he had paid Epstein $158m for tax and estate planning.

Thursday’s scheduled deposition followed a voluntary private appearance Black made in June.

On that occasion, Black told the committee he had never abused women or engaged in sex with underage women. He walked out during the interview, according to committee members, who ordered him to return to testify under oath and subsequently subpoenaed him for documents.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 ​to state prostitution charges and served 13 months in jail. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Apollo declined to comment on Black’s appearance this week.

Reuters