Ruto says two new firms to replace Tata Chemicals in Kenya

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Nairobi — Kenya President William Ruto said on Thursday he had ordered India’s Tata Chemicals to stop operations in Kenya and that two new companies would take over the operations.

Speaking in Kajiado County, Ruto said the government would bring in two new companies to take over Tata Chemicals’ operations. He accused Tata Chemicals Magadi of failing to invest sufficiently in the area despite operating at Lake Magadi for a century.

“Tata Chemicals Magadi has had a contract for 100 years and they have done nothing. I told them the other day to pack up and leave,” Ruto said in remarks delivered in Swahili.

Ruto said Kenya should derive greater economic benefits from its mineral resources.

“We have said we are bringing in new companies. I have already sent them away,” he said, Anadolu Ajansı reported on Thursday.

In late July, Tata said the Kenyan government had ordered it to suspend operations at the Magadi Soda factory, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

Tata Chemicals Magadi is part of India’s Tata Group and operates at Lake Magadi, about 120km southwest of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. The company produces more than 350,000 tonnes of soda ash annually, exporting to markets including India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere in Africa. With Staff Writer