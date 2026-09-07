UN rights chief warns AI could pose existential threat

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Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

By Emma Farge

Geneva — UN rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that AI could pose a threat to humanity and pledged to press AI firms to reduce risks that his office said included disruptions to services, communications and democratic systems.

He called for “cast-iron guarantees” to secure AI in a speech ahead of the start of his unprecedented second term, in which he also demanded accountability over deaths in US immigration custody and condemned Russia’s reported use of autonomous drones.

The wide-ranging address was his first to the 47-member council since he won the four-year term in July in the face of opposition from Moscow and Washington.

“I share the concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity,” Turk told the body in Geneva.

“I am calling here, today, for an all-out effort to put cast-iron guarantees in place around the safety and security of AI, before it is too late.”

Turk did not elaborate on the nature of the risks, but a spokesperson for his office said failures involving powerful AI systems could disrupt critical infrastructure and democratic institutions.

She referred to the “dangerous agent-training behaviours” in July’s so-called Hugging Face incident, where a swarm of OpenAI agents hacked an open-source platform, saying it suggested that frontier AI capabilities are advancing faster than the safeguards.

Turk warned that just a handful of men held “almost unlimited power over AI” without naming any. Top AI companies include Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI and Google.

“At a minimum, we need countries hosting AI and those involved in its supply chains to come together around agreed red lines,” he said.

The council is meeting until October 7 to discuss the Iran war, Sudan’s civil conflict and a string of other crises. The Trump administration disengaged from the council last year, accusing it of anti-Israeli bias.

Turk called for accountability for around 23 deaths he said had taken place in US immigration custody so far this year and added that he was concerned about plans to equip agents with electric shock gloves.

The department of homeland security has previously said it was committed to ensuring a “safe, secure and humane” environment in detention. Its inspector general is examining deaths in custody since October 2021.

The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Turk condemned Russia for its intensified attacks on Ukraine and Iran for the rising numbers of executions.

He also voiced “horror” at reports that Russia had used fully autonomous drones in Ukraine, allegedly killing three people in August.

“I join calls for the urgent prohibition of weapons that can take lives without human involvement,” he said, referring to talks in Geneva. Reuters has not independently verified these reports. Russia’s diplomatic mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With more than 60 wars around the world involving at least one state — the highest since World War 2 — Turk set out ideas for ways to promote peace, pledging greater scrutiny of the businesses and economic interests that are fuelling conflicts.

“We will not shy away from exposing the shadow players and calling for accountability,” he said.

Later this month, the UN human rights office is due to publish a list of businesses operating in Israeli West Bank settlements the global body deems illegal — a charge dismissed by Israel.

Reuters