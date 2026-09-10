Hormuz shipping traffic down to single digits, data shows

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman.

Vessel transits via the Strait of Hormuz fell to seven on Wednesday from 12 on Tuesday, according to preliminary ship-tracking data on Thursday, with levels also below the 10-day average of 14.

Four of the vessels exited the strait and three entered, according to the data. Some vessels could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and would not be counted.

Of the exits, one was a very large crude carrier — Finland Prosperity — carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude. The remaining three exits were made by two dry-bulk carriers and a short-range dirty products tanker. No tankers carrying liquefied natural gas left the Strait.

Of the three ships that entered, one was a dry-bulk carrier and the other two were a short-range tanker and a medium-range tanker.

At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, 28 commodity ships sailed through it on Wednesday, similar to the 10-day average of 27. Of the total, 16 ships entered and 12 exited.

Red Sea loadings rebound

Saudi Arabia’s crude and condensate loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu — a key hub to bypass the Strait of Hormuz — has rebounded so far in September after hitting a six-month low in August, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa.

Yanbu loadings have risen to 3.7-million barrels a day in September from 3.2-million bbl/day in August, which was the lowest level since the start of the Iran war, according to Vortexa.

Kpler estimated lower loadings at 2.9-million bbl/day in September, compared with just 1.5-million bbl/day a month earlier.

Yanbu loadings declined in late July and August due to intensifying attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reuters