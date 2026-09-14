Arctic thaw and Russian buildup stoke security fears for European leaders

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From left, Union for Foreign Affairs high representative Kaja Kallas, Latvia Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, Romania President Nicușor Dan, European Council leader Antonio Costa, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of Finland, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark and Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal talk to the press at the European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, on September 14 2026. Picture:

Rovaniemi — European leaders joined forces on Monday to highlight growing competition in the Arctic, where global warming is opening new shipping routes, governments are vying for vast natural resources and a Russian military buildup is heightening security concerns.

The leaders, mostly from Nordic and Baltic countries, put a spotlight on environmental challenges, economic opportunities and military vulnerabilities at a time of doubts about whether the US, through Nato, will remain a bulwark against Russia.

“This region has become a geopolitical hotspot,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told a joint news conference, insisting a new EU focus should complement Nato’s work. “Russia is building up its military capabilities here and Russia uses its presence for hybrid activities every day.”

Merz said his presence — Germany is not an Arctic country — testified to the importance of the region to overall European security and suggested years of relative neglect should end. “Let me put it this way: High north — and low attention — is over,” he said.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of Finland, which hosted the meeting in the capital of Lapland, noted “high demand for concrete EU action in the Arctic” and a changing security environment.

“The Arctic has emerged as the central arena of great power competition,” he said.

The two-day gathering that began on Sunday comes on the heels of a Norwegian seizure of a Russian vessel earlier this month in the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard at the request of Ukraine, drawing the condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Centres for European Policy Network, a think-tank, noted the “extremely dynamic backdrop” for the summit.

It cited factors such as accelerating climate change, China’s growing trade through the Arctic and conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, which has raised the importance of the Northeast Passage for maritime shipments.

The meeting serves as a “dress rehearsal” for a looming revamp of the EU’s Arctic policy expected to be released this year, with security at the centre of the strategy for the first time, the group said.

Climate change has been thinning the Arctic ice, making shipping routes increasingly accessible and reigniting competition with Russia, China and other countries over access to the region’s mineral resources.

Meanwhile, the European bloc has been grappling with its response to US President Donald Trump’s persistent pressure over Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU member country Denmark. He has repeatedly said the icy, resource-rich island should be part of the US. Greenland’s government opposes US designs on the island.

Last week, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered €200m in EU support over the next two years to help Greenland tackle climate change, boost internet connections and improve hydropower plants, fisheries and education.

Separately, on Monday President Alexander Stubb of Finland announced his country was joining France’s “forward deterrence” programme that aims to leverage the French nuclear arsenal for European defence.

Ten countries have now joined, including Britain, Germany and Finland’s Nordic neighbours.

AP