World

US confirms deployment of weapons in space for first time

Air Force chief reveals orbital capabilities amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese threats

Associated Press

Associated Press

The latest U.S. arms package includes sensors, missiles and artillery
Air Force secretary Troy Meink says the US has 'on-orbit space control weapons', without providing details on what the weapons are or how they work. Picture: ( designprojects\123RF)

The US has confirmed for the first time that it has deployed weapons in space.

Air Force secretary Troy Meink told the Air and Space Cyber Conference in Maryland on Monday that the US has fielded “on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action”.

Meink did not detail what the weapons were or how they work. In 2024 the US said Russia was developing a new anti-satellite weapon that could be launched from space. At the time the White House said the danger wasn’t imminent.

But reports of the anti-satellite weapon reflected longstanding worries about space threats from Russia and China, given that much US infrastructure is dependent on satellite communications.

In his remarks, Meink also said the Air Force was adding more autonomous systems to its capabilities and predicted the service would look “radically different” by 2032. For example, he foresaw one-way attack drones replacing artillery as the “primary killer”.

“We are increasing readiness against existing threats,” he said.

Trump created the Space Force in 2019.

Associated Press


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