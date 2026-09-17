King Charles wants AI to benefit society and the planet

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Britain's King Charles III, left, walks with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, right, and Sir Demis Hassabis to a meeting for leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, government, and thought leaders to discuss how AI can be developed and deployed in ways that benefit society, at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland, Thursday Sept. 17, 2026. Picture:

London — King Charles III on Thursday urged senior leaders from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and Nvidia to make sure that AI remains under control and in the service of people and the planet.

The gathering in Scotland was convened to discuss how AI can benefit society, and comes at a pivotal moment for the technology as debate swirls around whether rapid advances will soon put it beyond the ability of humans to rein it in.

“The development of AI ― its substance and its pace ― are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure,” the king said, according to a transcript of his opening remarks.

The “existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways” should be urgently considered, he said.

“Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late?”

The king asked attendees, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Google DeepMind chair Demis Hassabis, to consider the “fundamental principles” that should guide AI development.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar was also at the meeting, along with Britain’s AI minister Kanishka Narayan. An Anthropic representative was also expected to attend, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The meeting comes as global attention focuses on AI’s breakneck progress and warnings that it could race out of control, threatening humanity. It was held at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, headquarters of The King’s Foundation, which is the monarch’s charity.

After an Anthropic researcher caught world attention when he announced his resignation with a grave warning about the technology’s risks, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei responded with an essay saying that the industry might need to slow the pace of its work.

One of his proposals was for companies and countries to work together on a coordinated plan for such a slowdown.

The king, without specifically naming any countries or companies, said he wanted meeting participants to consider two questions: how to harness the benefits of AI “with safety at its heart” and how to “build international cooperation and consensus” to do this, without leaving any nation behind.

Charles told the tech executives that their task “is not merely to advance technology, but to ensure that it remains firmly in the service of humanity, community and the natural world.”

There are clearly huge risks to our national security and society if the right guardrails are not put in place — Louise Haigh, First Secretary

In the latest report of alarming AI behavior, OpenAI reported on Wednesday six incidents of “unexpected or concerning” behaviour by its models, including disregarding normal constraints, uploading a file without asking the user and fabricating data.

While the king is an important figurehead whose comments on social issues can be influential, much of the AI safety debate is centred on US tech companies and their competition with Chinese rivals, with Britain playing a smaller but still vital role.

The UK’s AI Security Institute, a government research organisation, is well regarded and the country produces many AI researchers, including Hassabis and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon.

On Tuesday, a senior British official said the government has a “solemn duty” to mitigate the risks posed by AI.

“There are clearly huge risks to our national security and society if the right guardrails are not put in place,” said First Secretary Louise Haigh, who is the de facto deputy prime minister.

AP