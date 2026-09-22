DRC plans centralised mining investment agency, sources say

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The town of Fungurume lends its name to Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine 110km northwest of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo's copper-producing south. The country is the largest cobalt producer and the second-biggest copper producer. Picture

By Ange Kasongo and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila

Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is preparing a one-stop agency for major mining investments as part of reforms linked to its minerals partnership with the US, aiming to cut red tape and attract more Western capital into a sector dominated by Chinese companies, according to four sources.

The DRC, the world’s largest cobalt producer and second-largest copper producer, is at the centre of competition among global powers seeking supplies of critical minerals vital to the energy transition and advanced manufacturing.

China, the US and the EU have all signed agreements with Kinshasa to secure access to its vast resources.

The US deal has already ​delivered a Washington-backed mining investment through Virtus Minerals and helped boost Congolese copper sales to the US and Europe.

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The planned agency would be open to Chinese and other foreign investors as well as US and European firms, according to two government officials, a diplomat and a mining analyst.

The sources declined to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak publicly. The DRC’s mines and finance ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

The reform, led by the finance and economy ministries, would centralise company registration, licensing, taxation and compliance for major mining investments, reducing approval processes that can currently take months, the government sources and the analyst said.

One government official said the agency would initially focus on joint-venture projects worth more than $1bn that operate under special fiscal regimes, citing the Chinese-controlled Sicomines copper and cobalt venture as an example.

The official added that legislation establishing the agency still requires promulgation.

“The one-stop shop is intended to cut through the bureaucratic silos that have long complicated mining investment in Congo,” said Eric Ndeh, international director of civil society group Afrewatch. The agency is intended to be operational this year, Ndeh added.

Congo has repeatedly said its drive to attract more Western investment is not intended to replace China but to diversify sources of funding and export markets.

“The paradox is that a reform partly driven by the US-DRC minerals partnership could ultimately make it easier for Chinese, European and American investors alike to do business,” Ndeh said.