Republican senator calls for probe of Trump Jnr after Russian oligarch funds wedding party

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Donald Trump Jnr arrives at a civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, the US, on November 13 2023. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

By Joey Cappelletti

Republican senator John Curtis of Utah is calling on the Senate judiciary committee to investigate whether Donald Trump Jnr used his proximity to the presidency for financial benefit, after his recent wedding party was partially bankrolled by a Russian oligarch.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Curtis called on the committee to subpoena Trump Jnr over his business dealings, relationships with foreign individuals and entities, gifts or other benefits he has received and any instances in which his relationship to President Donald Trump, a Republican, “was invoked or understood to provide value”. Curtis called for the same scrutiny of Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

“The country should not have to accept one standard for the family of a Republican president and another for the family of a Democratic president,” Curtis wrote in the letter addressed to GOP senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chair of the committee, and senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the top Democrat on the committee.

The letter comes as a few Republicans have shown a growing willingness to criticise Trump after largely avoiding public breaks with the president during much of his second term. The unpopular war in Iran, high petrol prices and mounting concerns about the GOP’s prospects in November’s midterm elections have brought increased scrutiny of the president from within his own party.

ProPublica first reported last week that Umar Kremlev, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, helped pay to rent a private island and for a fireworks show when Trump Jnr and socialite Bettina Anderson were married in the Bahamas in May.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram page signed by the couple, Bettina Trump wrote that Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association, was a “dear friend” who “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding”.

The president, who did not attend his son’s wedding, defended Kremlev’s involvement but said the money would be paid back.

Curtis calls the funding ‘corruption’

Curtis last Friday called the gift “corruption” and vowed to say more in the coming days.

“A Russian oligarch paid for a lavish wedding after-party for Donald Trump Jnr, which to me just stinks. It’s corruption. I don’t like it,” Curtis said in a video posted on social media.

Curtis, first elected to the Senate in 2024, vowed on taking office to not be afraid of disagreeing with Trump. While he has been critical in the past, the step of calling on the committee to investigate the president’s son is remarkable.

He wrote on social media that Republicans “nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships” and that they “should not unplug it now”.

Biden investigations

House Republicans spent much of 2023 and 2024 investigating whether Hunter Biden used his father’s name and political position to benefit his business dealings with foreign interests. The Biden family dismissed the investigations as politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing.

The GOP effort culminated in a report accusing Joe Biden of participating in a conspiracy to use his public office to enrich his family. But the House never voted on articles of impeachment against him.

“‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it is not enough now,” Curtis wrote.

AP