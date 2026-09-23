International watchdog calls for journalists’ protection ahead of Serbia election

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waves a Serbian flag during a rally of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 27 2026. Picture:

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An international media watchdog has warned that journalists in Serbia are increasingly under threat of violence and hostility before a high-stakes early parliamentary election next month that will test populist President Aleksandar Vucic‘s rule.

The Committee to Protect Journalists urged Vucic’s government this week to ensure that journalists can follow the October 25 ballot “safely and without fear”.

“Journalists covering the polls are at serious risk of threats, violence and hostility of the sort that has become increasingly common” during Vucic’s term, CPJ said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group called on “Serbia’s European partners to monitor the situation closely, encourage Belgrade to guarantee the rule of law is respected and speak out to challenge violations of press freedom”.

The Serbian government did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. In the past, Serbia’s ministry of information has told the AP it condemned any attacks on journalists and urged a quick state reaction.

An international mission in March documented escalating police violence, smear campaigns fuelled by public officials, persistent impunity, legal and digital threats and the ruling party’s efforts to tighten its grip over the media, CPJ said.

Ahead of the October elections, conditions for journalists are getting worse. We have multiple reports of journalists being assaulted while out doing their jobs at rallies and other political gatherings, and online the atmosphere is increasingly febrile. — Attila Mong, CPJ’s Europe representative

Serbia is formally seeking membership in the EU but the effort has stalled under Vucic, who has faced accusations of clamping down on democratic freedoms, including the media. Since coming to power in 2012, the ruling populist party has gradually established control over mainstream media while often describing embattled critical outlets as enemies of the state.

Danica Vucenic, who works on N1 regional television, in June received a letter threatening both her and her family. She told AP over the phone that she routinely reports all threats to the authorities but there has been no result.

“It’s a waste of time because I will receive more threats and report again,” Vucenic said. “It will not end until Serbia becomes a democratic country.”

Vucic and his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party face a challenge in the October vote from a youth-led movement that was behind nearly two years of street protests triggered by a train station tragedy in November 2024. Tensions are expected to be high as the populists seek to stay in power despite widespread popular discontent.

Attila Mong, CPJ’s Europe representative, described the reality for journalists in Serbia as “alarming”. He cited violence in the streets, threats and “relentless” efforts to discredit their work, often coming from senior government officials.

“Ahead of the October elections, conditions for journalists are getting worse,” he said. “We have multiple reports of journalists being assaulted while out doing their jobs at rallies and other political gatherings, and online the atmosphere is increasingly febrile.”

CPJ listed recommendations for the authorities that included public instructions to the police, rapid response to threats and condemnation of violence, while ensuring protection for journalists and availability of election candidates.

Vucenic, who is an experienced journalist with a long career in Serbia’s independent media, told AP she is trying to ignore the threats and live and work normally. She blamed Serbia’s political authorities for the atmosphere.

“Journalists are being treated as enemies of the state,” she said. “That has made our existence unsafe.”

AP