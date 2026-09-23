Macron slams Trump's Gaza diplomacy as 'spectacle of shame'

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French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at a dinner commemorating the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, on June 17, 2026. Picture:

France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims of having secured peace in Gaza, saying not a single humanitarian corridor had been reopened in the enclave despite the proclaimed peace.

Some boast of a supposed peace. But that peace has not reopened humanitarian access for a single second — French President Emmanuel Macron

In his final address to the UN before leaving office next May, Macron said the world was witnessing a spectacle that should shame everyone, rebuking Trump’s portrayal of his Gaza peace plan as a diplomatic triumph.

He spoke at the UN General Assembly hours after Trump, from the same rostrum, had hailed his Gaza peace plan as a diplomatic triumph.

“A year ago, here in this very hall, about a dozen states had recognised Palestine. I hear the cynicism of some people: ‘Recognition is just a piece of paper, look at the reality,’” Macron said, banging his fist on the podium.

“But what credibility do we have if we continue to remain inactive in the face of Gaza? Some boast of a supposed peace. But that peace has not reopened humanitarian access for a single second. Are we simply to stand by and watch this spectacle that should shame us all?”

White House responds

In response to Macron’s criticism, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: “President Trump ended the war between Israel and Hamas, freed all living hostages, returned the bodies of the deceased to their loved ones, and is now leading the implementation of the 20-Point Plan for Peace in Gaza. While others talk, this president took this complex problem head-on. No one has done more for peace and stability in the region.”

Macron has faced criticism among some politicians and activists in France that he has done little since recognising a Palestinian state last September.

Despite the criticism, Paris has toughened its stance on settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, imposing some national sanctions and launching a process to ban products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where every day violations are committed. In whose name? Hamas has never operated in the West Bank,” Macron said.

“What is happening there is building, day by day, the impossibility of a project that should be based on respect for the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to exist.”

France’s ties with Israel have been particularly strained over the past year. Macron said those who believed that violating the sovereignty of all of Israel’s neighbours would ensure its security were mistaken.

“They are weakening Israel’s security, both today and in the future,” he said.

‘Long live the United Nations’

Seven months from France’s next presidential election, Macron was making his last appearance after first taking to the rostrum in 2017.

Often showing a keen eye for the trappings of diplomacy — the grand settings, the symbolism, the personal connections — he has at the same time failed to translate this into lasting strategic gains, analysts say.

However, he has always been a staunch defender of the multilateral system and the UN.

Macron warned against a global “return to the law of the jungle”, saying countries faced a choice between a world governed by power and coercion and a “civilised international society.”

“Our duty, more than ever, is to stand alongside the United Nations. We cannot accept the new order of impunity that some would like to build,” he said.

He ended his speech with “Long Live the United Nations!”

Reuters