Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants

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Pope Leo at the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 23 2026. Picture:

Pope Leo on Wednesday lamented conditions suffered by migrant and refugee children and urged global action to protect young people fleeing their home countries in search of safety.

Migrant children “often endure unspeakable suffering, violence, torture, exploitation and traumatic conditions” the pontiff told thousands of pilgrims in St Peter’s Square for his weekly general audience.

“I appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility,” said the pope. “May each person feel involved in the lives of these young people, who must always be protected and assisted.”

Leo, the first US-born pope, has frequently called for better treatment of migrants and last year criticised US President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

In April the pope said migrants are often treated “worse than house pets”.

Leo did not mention any specific countries on Wednesday. The pope said he was making his appeal ahead of the Catholic church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees, celebrated on Sunday this year.

Reuters